Glencore’s Deal for Giant Colombian Coal Mine Ends Up Costing Much Less

Thomas Biesheuvel
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc’s purchase of a giant Colombian coal mine has cost the commodities trader and mining powerhouse much less than initially thought after prices of the fuel surged.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company on Tuesday said it completed the acquisition of the Cerrejon mine, following a deal struck in June to take full control of the asset from partners BHP Group and Anglo American Plc. At the time, Glencore agreed to pay about $588 million, while also taking cash flows for the year. It estimated a final cost of roughly $230 million.

But after thermal coal prices surged to a record high over the period -- underpinned by a global energy crunch -- Glencore said the cash payment on completion of the deal totals just $101 million.

Anglo and BHP, which both agreed to sell their stakes for $294 million each, have been in the process of exiting the fuel amid increasing pressure from shareholders over mining the most polluting fossil fuel. While the deal marks the end of thermal coal mining for Anglo, BHP’s future is less certain as it mulls the continued ownership of its last mines in Australia.

Benchmark prices for thermal coal exported from Australia hit a record in October, though pulled back after China rolled out measures to ease a supply crunch that contributed to power shortages. Still, prices continue to be volatile amid concerns around exports from Indonesia.

The Cerrejon purchase was the last major deal of former Chief Executive Officer Ivan Glasenberg, before he left Glencore at the end of June, ending two decades at the helm of the world’s biggest commodity trader.

(Updates with coal market in fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Texas Capital launches investment bank, latest step in strategy overhaul

    Texas Capital Bancshares has launched its new investment bank arm, a major step in its overhauled strategy to support clients’ full economic life cycles. Broker-dealer affiliate Texas Capital Securities will expand the Dallas company’s investment banking business to grow corporate advisory, merger and acquisition services, underwriting and sales and trading. The investment banking arm, first announced as a priority last September, spent the last several months building its infrastructure and staff.

  • Canadian dollar firms as oil prices move higher

    The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices rose and investors awaited further clues on the pace of expected U.S. interest rate hikes. Global stocks recovered some of their recent losses as investors bought back into riskier assets ahead of the appearance of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before the Senate Banking Committee. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was supported by tight supply and hopes that rising coronavirus cases and the spread of the Omicron variant will not derail a global demand recovery.

  • Is Foot Locker (FL) a Suitable Pick for Value Investors Now?

    Let's see if Foot Locker (FL) stock is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now from multiple angles.

  • Tesla (TSLA) Inks Nickel Supply Deal With Talon for Battery Cells

    Tesla (TSLA) inks the first U.S. nickel supply deal with Talon to drive sustainability in EV battery storage and manufacture.

  • Tesla Stock: China Sales Topped 70,000 In December

    Tesla December sales in China surged, as a Jan. 1 subsidy cut spurred demand from several EV makers.

  • Oil Climbs on Outlook for Decline in U.S. Crude Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gained as traders focused on tightening supplies, with U.S. crude stockpiles forecast to decline for a seventh straight week.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and TerritoriesW

  • Equinor (EQNR) Announces Oil Discovery in Offshore Norway

    Equinor (EQNR) finds new oil in exploration wells 35/10-7 S and 35/10-7 A in the Toppand prospect.

  • Oil pushes higher to extend early 2022 gains

    Oil futures rise Tuesday, with expectations the omicron variant won't derail demand in the face of tight supplies continuing to provide support.

  • Huawei Ranks No. 5 in U.S. Patents in Sign of Chinese Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. is continuing to move up the list of companies getting the most U.S. patents, according to a new study of patenting activity that shows Chinese firms are increasingly responsible for a greater share of the world’s innovation.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Dr

  • Intel names two to top exec roles

    Two big leadership changes are coming out of Intel Corp. today. Executive Vice President Michelle Johnston Holthaus, who has been with the company since 1996, was named head of the Client Computing Group. New to the company is David Zinsner, who was named executive vice president and chief financial officer.

  • Signal’s Marlinspike Stepping Down as CEO of Messaging App

    (Bloomberg) -- Moxie Marlinspike, the longtime chief executive officer of the encrypted messaging app Signal, announced that he is replacing himself.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and Territo

  • Investing $100,000 in This Basket of Dividend Stocks Should Give You $4,000 in 2022 Income

    Investing in companies that pay sizable dividends can be a great way to supplement income in retirement or simply earn passive, low-tax income without the need to sell securities. Yamana Gold, Kinder Morgan, and Autoliv all have strong fundamentals that can back up their dividends.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Houston midstream energy giant to buy another local co. for $3.25B

    In 2014, Warburg Pincus provided a line-of-equity investment to the newly formed company, which said it would use the startup cash to serve new shale plays that lacked the infrastructure to get to U.S. markets.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • This Unstoppable 8%-Yielding Dividend Stock Has the Fuel to Keep Heading Higher

    Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) has been an unstoppable dividend stock over the years. With a dividend yield currently around 8% and a rock-solid payout that should keep heading higher, Enterprise is an attractive option for income investors to consider in today's low-yield environment. Enterprise Products Partners recently increased its distribution again, pushing its fourth-quarter dividend payment up to $0.465 per share ($1.86 per share annualized), a 3.3% increase compared with the prior-year period.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Despite the lofty market, I recently bought more shares of this food maker. It is, literally, the only stock that I've been willing to buy.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Com

  • Want $1 Million? 2 Monster Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    In Warren Buffett's 1993 shareholder letter, the legendary value investor cited this quote: "In the short run, the market is a voting machine [...] but in the long run, the market is a weighing machine." In other words, volatility is unavoidable. Given the recent market volatility, I think that quote is particularly timely.