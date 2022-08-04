Glencore Pays Out $4.45 Billion as Profit Doubles to Record

Thomas Biesheuvel
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc will return an additional $4.45 billion to shareholders in dividends and share buybacks as first-half profit more than doubled to a record thanks to surging coal prices.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Glencore, the world’s top coal shipper, has been one of the biggest winners from the global energy crunch as demand for the fossil fuel surges. The company’s sprawling trading business is also benefiting from the volatility and market dislocations across commodities following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Follow the live blog here

Glencore reported first-half core profit of $18.9 billion, with coal earnings of $9.5 billion exceeding the entire company’s profit a year earlier. Prices for coal have soared to records this year as a global energy crisis boosts demand for fossil fuels around the world.

Glencore’s bumper profits mark a a sharp reversal from previous years when the company had lagged its biggest rivals, largely because it doesn’t mine any iron ore, a commodity that helped supercharge earnings for mega miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto Group. Now, Glencore has the advantage after opting to stick with its coal business while other producers retreated from the dirtiest fuel.

Glencore’s trading unit also earned a bumper $3.7 billion in the first six months of the year, well above the top end of its guidance for the full-year.

Yet those bumper trading profits came at a short-term cost -- the company said it invested an extra $5 billion in the trading business, reducing its firepower for shareholder returns. Glencore cautioned last week that the trading unit’s working capital needs had increased, as it becomes more expensive to ship commodities around the world, and exchanges and brokers require additional cash to place and maintain hedging trades.

Glencore said Thursday that it would top up its dividend by $1.45 billion and buy back a further $3 billion in its own stock. Forecasts for the shareholder returns had varied sharply ahead of the report, as analysts weighed expectations for bumper earnings against last week’s notice on working capital.

The company said it expects more normalized trading performance in the second half. Based on its long-term forecast range, that would put the trading business on track for about $5 billion of profit in 2022.

Glencore is the latest of the big diversified mining companies to report, following Rio Tinto and Anglo American Plc last week. Both companies reported lower profits and smaller dividends after prices for commodities such as iron ore and copper fell and costs rose sharply.

The company joined its bigger rivals warning of growing headwinds in demand for its key commodities, but expects energy prices will stay high.

“Looking ahead, tightening financial conditions and a deteriorating macroeconomic environment present some uncertainty for commodity markets through the second half of the year,” said Chief Executive Officer Gary Nagle. “However, with few short-term solutions to rebalance global energy markets, coal and LNG prices look set to remain elevated during this period, particularly given the current challenge of securing sufficient and reliable energy supply for the Northern Hemisphere winter ahead.”

(Adds details throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ripples From Pelosi May Take Time to Impact Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- From an accelerated decoupling of the world’s two largest economies to a discussion on whether China might weaponize its vast holding of Treasuries, investors are outlining how US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan trip may ripple across global markets. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanHaven assets whipsawed as conc

  • Togo battles to save forests as poverty threatens reserves

    Day and night, Komlatse Koto watches over the forest near his village in southern Togo, hoping to prevent the diminishing patch of woodland from being turned bit by bit into a treeless clearing.

  • Mr. JGB Says Markets Need to Prepare for Eventual BOJ Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should start preparing for a return to normal Japanese bond trading as the central bank will one day step back from its debt purchases, according to a senior government official widely known as Mr. JGB.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanThe Ministry of Finance has already started looking into a comprehensive

  • MicroStrategy Shares Surge as Michael Saylor Puts Full Focus on Bitcoin

    Michael Saylor will still be focusing on bitcoin after moving to the role of executive chairman.

  • Tech Services Firm CDW Posts Mixed Results, Gives Upbeat Full-Year Outlook

    Information technology provider CDW early Wednesday topped Wall Street's earnings target for the second quarter but missed on sales.

  • Exclusive-Samsung workers in Vietnam bear brunt of slowdown in global demand for electronics

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has scaled back production at its massive smartphone plant in Vietnam, employees say, as retailers and warehouses grapple with rising inventory amid a global fall in consumer spending. America's largest warehouse market is full and major U.S. retailers such as Best Buy and Target Corp warn of slowing sales as shoppers tighten their belts after early COVID-era spending binges. The effect is acutely felt in Vietnam's northern province of Thai Nguyen, one of Samsung's two mobile manufacturing bases in the country where the world's largest smartphone vendor churns out half of its phone output, according to the Vietnam government.

  • Satellite operators SES and Intelsat in merger talks - FT

    Last week, French satellite company Eutelsat said it was in talks over a possible all-share merger with British rival OneWeb. Elon Musk's SpaceX has raced ahead of rivals to build a constellation of satellites by investing heavily in infrastructure and recently broke its record of the number of rockets launched in a single year. Intelsat and SES are in active discussions about the structure of any potential deal, the FT report said, citing three people familiar with the matter, adding that the discussions were at an early stage and there is no guarantee of a deal being reached.

  • U.S. services sector surprises with momentum; supply, price pressures easing

    The U.S. services industry unexpectedly picked up in July as new orders grew solidly, supporting views that the economy was not in recession despite output slumping in the first half. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Wednesday also showed supply bottlenecks were easing while a measure of prices paid by businesses dropped by the most since 2017, benefiting in part from declining commodity prices. "The recovery's best days are clearly in the rear-view mirror, but this doesn't mean a downturn has begun," said Oren Klachkin, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics in New York.

  • A Recession Is Coming. These Are the Stocks to Hunker Down in.

    Neuberger Berman’s Eli Salzmann discusses where he is finding value today and how investors should position their portfolios defensively for the economic challenges ahead.

  • Mystery of the ‘meme stock’ no one had ever heard of that went from $1 billion market cap to over $400 billion in a matter of days

    Even AMTD Digital seems to be at a loss as to why it is now so valuable.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    Is the bear market over? This is the question that everyone wants to know. After a near-historic decline over the first half of the year, the stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%, while the Nasdaq is up 14%. JPMorgan's chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has an upbeat message for those concerned about the sustainability of the rally. “Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already a

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

    In 2019, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) placed an order to purchase 100,000 electric utility vehicles from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to help fulfill its goal to have an entirely green energy-powered delivery fleet by 2030. Along with the order, Amazon accumulated a stake in the electric vehicle maker. Fresh off its recent 20-for-1 stock split, Amazon posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results on July 28.

  • AMD follows Intel in warning that the PC market is falling apart

    The red-hot PC market is rapidly slowing after surging during the COVID-19 pandemic, and powerhouse chip players AMD and Intel are feeling the financial pain.

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in. Along with the unpredictable stock market, we’ve had to deal with inflation at 40-year high levels and fast-rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to put the brakes on prices. The resul

  • ‘The midterms could be a positive catalyst for stocks in Q4′ says RBC. Here are 2 stock picks with at least 70% upside

    Covering the stock scene for RBC Capital, US equity strategy head Lori Calvasina has pinpointed the upcoming US midterm elections as a major positive catalyst for stocks heading into the year’s end. That may sound counter intuitive – American politics being anything but positive these days – but Calvasina lays out a strong case for a market rally in Q4. "The midterms are a potential positive catalyst later this year. Not only do stocks tend to rally in the 4th quarter of midterm election years,

  • Moderna aiming to deliver updated Covid-19 vaccine boosters next month

    Moderna Inc. said Wednesday morning that it will have new, updated booster shots for its Covid-19 vaccine ready for delivery in September. Earlier this year, Moderna decided to pursue the development of bivalent vaccines, with each shot comprising 50% the original formula and 50% a new formula. The focus of Moderna's booster efforts over the last eight months has largely been BA.1, the original subvariant of the omicron strain.

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • Tesla’s Stock-Split Proposal Tops a Packed Annual Meeting Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanTesla hosts its annual meeting — nay, Cyber Roundup — on Thursday from its new plant in Austin, Texas, where the biggest item on the agenda is a likely shoo-in proposal clearing the way for a 3-for-1 stock split.Elon Musk is of course famously not one for formality, so there’s bound t

  • The Most Important Retirement Chart You'll Ever See

    There are plenty of important charts for investors, but there's one very powerful one that demonstrates the most principles for retirement planning. If you interpret this chart correctly, then you'll understand the foundation of portfolio allocation theory. You'll be in great shape if you combine that knowledge with some discipline to build an investment strategy.