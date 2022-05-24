Glencore Pleads Guilty to Bribery Charges in Settlement With US

(Bloomberg) -- Units of Glencore Plc are pleading guilty to bribery charges as part of a sweeping settlement with authorities in the US and UK to resolve corruption probes that have hung over the commodities giant for years.

Glencore agreed to pay a $429 million fine and to forfeit more than $272 million to US authorities, a federal judge in New York said Tuesday. Glencore will pay a total of $1.5 billion to settle both the US and UK probes, according to people familiar with the matter.

Glencore International AG knowingly and willingly entered into a conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by making payments to corrupt government officials, Shaun Teichner, the general counsel for the Swiss company, told the judge. At a near-simultaneous hearing in London, a Glencore lawyer said that Glencore Energy UK Ltd. will plead guilty to seven counts of bribery and international corruption.

The settlements will go a long way toward removing a question mark that has overshadowed the company’s business for years, although it also still faces investigations elsewhere. Glencore, whose shares jumped as much as 5.3% Tuesday, said in February that it expected to resolve US, UK and Brazilian probes this year and set aside $1.5 billion.

“It’s a good day for them to finally get this done because it’s been hanging over them for a while,” said Ben Davis, a mining analyst at Liberum Capital. “It at least allows them to start to move forward.”

The charges in London related to payments in Nigeria over the delivery of oil cargoes as well as a failure to prevent bribery in Equatorial Guinea and South Sudan, the London court was told. The UK’s Serious Fraud Office said Glencore’s agents and employees paid more than $25 million worth of bribes for preferential access to oil.

A Glencore spokesman declined to comment on the settlement.

A London judge will sign off on separate penalties for Glencore at a sentencing hearing June 21. A tentative sentencing date in New York has been set for Oct. 3.

Glencore is the largest among a handful of companies that dominate global trading of oil, fuel, metals, minerals and food, although most of its rivals remain privately held. Over the years, the industry had been willing to do business in some of the poorest countries with the most corrupt governments, often relying on middlemen to help secure deals.

When the inquiries became public in 2018, Glencore said the US had requested documents relating to its business in Nigeria, Congo and Venezuela starting in 2007.

In February, new CEO Gary Nagle made the clearest admission yet that there had been past wrongdoing and “flaws in our culture.”

Last year, a former Glencore trader pleaded guilty in the US to participating in an international scheme to bribe officials in Nigeria to win favorable treatment from the state-owned oil company. Glencore’s operations in Congo, where it worked with Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler, also drew the attention of regulators.

