Glencore Trading Profit Is on Course to Smash Through Record

(Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc’s first half-profit from trading commodities will be bigger than it typically reports for an entire year, putting the resources giant on course for a record 2022 as it cashes in on soaring prices and volatility.

The commodity trading industry is enjoying its most profitable period ever, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparks wild swings in markets that were already at or near record highs even before the war started, creating opportunities for the traders who transport the world’s resources.

Glencore expects trading profit in the first half to exceed $3.2 billion, the company said. That compares with record profit of $3.7 billion it delivered in the whole of last year and puts it well ahead of a long-term annual guidance range of $2.2 billion to $3.2 billion.

“Our marketing segment’s financial performance has continued to be supported by periods of heightened to extreme levels of market volatility, supply disruption and tight physical market conditions, particularly relating to global energy markets,” Glencore said in a statement Friday. Conditions will probably be closer to normal in the second half of the year, it said.

Glencore rose 3.7% by 9:11 a.m. in London on Friday. The stock has surged more than 60% over the past year -- touching a record last week -- as the company became one of the biggest winners from the global energy crunch and the broader commodity rally driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It’s also poised to benefit from the green energy transition, with some of the world’s best copper, nickel and cobalt mines, and last month announced settlements in US, UK and Brazilian probes that have overshadowed its business for years.

Other commodity traders have also benefited from the volatile markets, and rival Trafigura Group last week posted record first-half profit. However, surging prices have created liquidity pressures for traders that don’t have Glencore’s cash flows from mining to fall back on, as they faced huge margin calls and it becomes more expensive to move commodities around the world.

Glencore’s update also included details on its coal business, which has become one of its biggest earners after prices spiked.

The volatility across markets has resulted in its average coal sale price showing a bigger discount to the benchmark, while costs rose sharply in the first half as royalties and energy costs increased. Glencore says it now expects the cost per ton to be as much as $78 from its earlier forecast of $59.3 a ton.

Still, the higher coal prices should more than offset Glencore’s cost pressures and increased discount to benchmark prices, said RBC Capital Markets.

“We would expect consensus coal upgrades heading into the results,” analyst Tyler Broda said. “We continue to expect that Glencore’s ability to return cash is unsurpassed in the sector and the company remains structurally better positioned than peers through an economic downturn with coal tightness helping to insulate profitability.”

Rising costs have hit the entire industry, as the biggest miners grapple with inflationary pressure, especially on labor and power costs. Miners including Anglo American Plc and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. have previously forecast steep cost rises for the year.

