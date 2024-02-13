Glendale couple charged in toddler's death; autopsy cites 'prolonged abuse'

The mother and stepfather of a Glendale child were arrested on Friday after the child died due to prolonged abuse, officials said.

Glendale police said they received 911 calls on Thursday at 6:37 p.m. from near the CVS located at 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road reporting that a child that was not breathing.

Glendale police arrived at the CVS to find an approximately 19-month-old boy and his mother, Maria Isabel Machado Perez, according to the court documents.

Police who made initial contact with the boy said he lacked a pulse and was cold to the touch, remaining unresponsive before lifesaving measures were performed.

The boy was taken to Banner Thunderbird Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 7:16 p.m., according to the court documents.

Officers and paramedics at the scene immediately took note of bruises on the boy's face, chest, arms, legs and back that alternated between different stages of the healing process, court documents stated.

Police learned that Machado Perez and her boyfriend, Francisco Javier Felix-Higuera, drove to the CVS where Felix-Higuera dropped off the child with his mother.

Court documents stated the toddler was the biological child of Perez, but not Higuera, with the couple bearing their own child together and living in the same household in Glendale.

Police learned that Felix-Higuera had been in the victim's life since he was 2 months old and referred to Higuera as "Papa."

The court documents detailed lengthy police interviews between Perez and Higuera that illuminated their coverup of prolonged abuse of the victim.

Both suspects initially told police that the victim had been unsteady on his feet, and that recent bruises and signs of trauma on his growing body were the result of falls and a car accident about two weeks ago.

Police questioned Higuera and learned that he had been responsible for the two children on the day of the incident as rain had canceled his planned landscaping work.

The victim was reportedly lethargic and unable to keep food down as he vomited regularly the day of the incident and was left at home alone with Higuera as his mother went to work.

Higuera told police he pinched the victim between their cheek and jaw to get them to open their mouth, leaving fingernail cuts in the young boy's face, according to court documents.

Higuera took both his children to a park, including the already wounded victim who would die the same day, according to the court documents.

Higuera returned from the park's bathroom and found the wounded child collapsed on the ground, the boy's skin yellow in appearance, according to the court documents.

Police said Higuera then drove back to their house and waited for the toddler's mother to come home. According to court documents, the boy began vomiting in his crib, his lips then turned blue and he went in and out of consciousness.

Higuera would later admit to throwing the victim into his crib, cursing at the boy as Higuera claimed "he had lost his temper due to the victim being covered in feces as his 6-month-old child was crying," read the court documents.

Higuera reportedly was frantic in his attempts to reach the boy's mother but left the boy in this condition without calling 911 for more than an hour, according to the court documents.

When Perez arrived, they went to seek medical attention, which ultimately led to Higuera dropping the mother and dying child at the CVS.

An autopsy performed on the child on Friday found "injuries appeared consistent with being cause by abuse over a prolonged period of time," and included genital and head damage, along with bruises consistent with being struck with a belt.

The boy also had a significant rash from scratching himself due to a diaper rash.

Three belts were found in the room with the victim's crib, according to the court documents.

Court documents stated the main injuries that caused the boy's death was a laceration to his liver and a detached bowel that both created fatal internal bleeding.

The court documents added that these injuries were consistent to what police learned happened while the boy was in Higuera's care.

Police were able to retrieve a digital copy of Higuera's phone and found images of the victim the same day of the incident that showed the boy without the bruises that would be found on his corpse.

Higuera was charged on one count of first-degree murder, one count of crimes against children and was held on $1,500,000 bond.

Perez was charged with one count of child abuse and held on a $500,000 bond.

Glendale Police Department did not state the custody status of Higuera and Perez's 6-month-old child.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Maria Isabel Machado Perez, Francisco Javier Felix-Higuera arrested