Glendale girl escapes kidnapping attempt while walking to school

Glendale police said an 11-year-old girl was on her way to school when a neighbor attempted to kidnap her Friday morning.

Joseph Leroy Luiz, 37, was arrested the same day, according to Glendale police, and booked on counts of attempted kidnapping and attempted custodial interference.

The 11-year-old girl told police that she left her family's Glendale apartment to find a man on the outdoor stairwell giving her an "odd look," according to court documents.

The girl said the man made her feel uncomfortable and she ran away.

Court documents detailed that not long after the girl slowed down to a walking pace on her way to Sunset Elementary School near 47th Avenue and Moutain View Road, a small white vehicle driven by a man who looked like the one on the stairs drove up next to the girl.

Security camera footage later retrieved by police corroborated the girl's account, showing the man exit the vehicle and quickly approach the girl with his arms in front of him.

The girl successfully escaped the man and ran toward a group of friends she saw down the street.

Staff at Sunrise Elementary called police just before 9 a.m. to report the incident.

Police reviewing the security camera footage located a vehicle that appeared similar to the one shown on video and described by the girl.

When police approached the vehicle, the driver exited, and the officers immediately noticed that he was wearing clothes that matched the suspect's described clothing, according to the court documents.

Court documents state that police arrested the driver, identified as Ruiz, without incident.

Court documents also added that Ruiz lived in the same apartment complex as the 11-year-old, with his parking spot facing the young girl's window and his unit only 130 feet away.

Ruiz told police during questioning that he lived in the same unit as the girl and that he left for work only to return due to not feeling good but he refused to give other details without a lawyer present.

Ruiz only wanted to know how long he would be behind bars, according to the court documents.

Police used a search warrant to find a pair of binoculars in Ruiz's car.

Police spoke with Ruiz's mother, who shared the apartment with the suspect, and said her son was acting strange the day of the incident, according to court documents.

Glendale police at the Monday press conference commended the actions of the 11-year-old victim for her bravery and courage to scream for help and run away from the suspect.

"She did the right thing, she yelled, she screamed, she told adults," said Glendale police public information officer Monroni Mendez.

"As a father myself, it's very frightening that just on her normal walk to school, she was targeted, someone tried to take her from her loving family," added Mendez.

