Glendale Heights village president charged with felonies for allegedly filing false police reports that trustee threatened to bite him

The Glendale Heights village president has been charged with disorderly conduct for filing two police reports that allegedly falsely claim that a village trustee had threatened to bite him, prosecutors announced Friday.

Chodri Ma Khokhar, 66, was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, a class 4 felony, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said in a news release.

A DuPage County indictment stated that on April 26 and May 12 Khokhar said he was the victim of an assault in reports he filed with the village Police Department and the state’s attorney. The indictment charges that Khokhar filed the report saying that a trustee threatened to bite him, “knowing at the time of the transmission that there was no reasonable grounds for believing that the offense had been committed.”

Khokhar turned himself in to authorities Thursday. He was processed and released with no bond.

Khokhar, who did not immediately respond to requests for comment, was scheduled for arraignment Sept. 11 in front of DuPage County Circuit Judge Daniel Guerin.