Glendale man arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting his father

Glendale police arrested a man Wednesday evening on suspicion of fatally shooting his father during an argument.

Officer Moroni Mendez, a department spokesperson, said officers responded to reports of domestic violence at a home near the 4600 block of El Camanito Drive at about 6:30 p.m. Initial reports said that 36-year-old Ruben Longoria shot his father, Richard Longoria, multiple times.

Richard was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police learned that Richard was visiting his son when the two began arguing. Eventually, Ruben retrieved a gun from his bedroom and shot his father multiple times, police said. Ruben then asked his wife to call the police.

Officers booked Ruben into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and misconduct involving weapons.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Ruben Longoria arrested on suspicion of killing his father in Glendale