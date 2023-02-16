Glendale man arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting mechanic shop owner

Side view of a Glendale police vehicle.

Glendale police arrested 30-year-old Daravon Sueing on suspicion of shooting and killing a mechanic shop owner.

Glendale police said they responded to a report of a shooting near the 5700 block of North 59th Avenue on Nov. 20, 2022, just after 10 p.m. An emergency caller said they heard a man screaming and a gunshot.

Officers arrived on the scene and found 55-year-old Reydesel “Ray” Parra near an apartment stairwell with a life-threatening gunshot wound, said Glendale police. He was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead. Glendale police said Parra was the owner of Ray’s European Garage in Phoenix.

Glendale police said evidence on the scene led to Sueing being identified as the suspect.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, homicide detectives said they found Sueing near the 1600 block of West Broadway Road. He was taken into custody without incident. According to Glendale police, Sueing was booked on first-degree murder and misconduct involving weapons.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Daravon Sueing arrested on suspicion of killing mechanic shop owner