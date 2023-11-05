Glendale PD searching for missing 10-year-old girl
Glendale police are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl who was last seen in the area of 67th Avenue and Bell Road.
Glendale police are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl who was last seen in the area of 67th Avenue and Bell Road.
Almeida will now move into the upper echelon of the heavyweight division and the fighters there will be more well-rounded than the hard-hitting Lewis.
Just 11 Power Five teams have fewer than two losses.
Dusty Baker didn't enjoy every part of being a manager.
Pasadena police are still investigating the incident and said the theft suspects are juveniles.
Zxavian Harris appeared to get his hand on Randy Bond's 47-yard kick.
The singer and author is looking back on her struggles as she marks a sobriety milestone.
Experts say it's normal to grieve celebrities, even if we didn't know them in real life.
Here's what you may want to keep in mind next time you're shopping online for groceries.
Nearly half of those surveyed report being unable to meet basic living expenses in the past year due to caregiving costs.
Arizona and USC are the only two Pac-12 teams that will start the season ranked this fall.
You never knew you needed these gadgets — but you absolutely do. Oh, and they start at just $4.
Here's how to watch the Alabama vs. LSU game tonight, plus the rest of the Week 10 college football schedule.
Roughly 53,000 US home purchase agreements fell through in September, according to Redfin, equal to 16.3% of homes that went under contract that month.
Save over 30%: 'Standing on these squishy rugs makes doing dishes less tiring,' said a shopper.
Breaker bars are a type of wrech that can loosen and break down nuts and bolts. They work best when used with socket wrench-style sockets.
Homebuyers need to earn 50% more than they did prior to the pandemic to afford a typical US home, new survey shows.
Lucid is selling several of its electric vehicle models at a discount until November 30.
Every sport is looking to grow its base, especially with younger converts who can become long-term customers. The challenge for NASCAR has long been fraught with danger.
The NBA's first batch of games in the in-season tournament are done.
Stephen Curry had a winning bucket. Then he didn't. Then he did again.