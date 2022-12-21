Glendale police arrest man suspected of fatally shooting man after argument will not be charged

Update: Dion Walton was never indicted on second-degree murder charges, though police arrested him on suspicion of one count of second-degree murder and one count of prohibited possession of a weapon as previously reported by The Arizona Republic.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Officer reviewed the case but did not move forward with the second-degree murder charge "because there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction," according to MCAO spokesperson Karla Navarrete.

On Nov. 8, 2022 Walton was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to the prohibited possession charge.

This update follows a crime The Republic began to cover in 2021 and is part of our commitment to tell the story from start to finish.

The Arizona Republic originally reported the following on Mar. 4, 2021:

Glendale police arrested a man after he was suspected of fatally shooting another man during an argument over a battery charger.

Police say officers responded to an apartment complex near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road where a shooting had been reported shortly after 8:30 p.m. on March 19. Police say 38-year-old Dion Walton shot 69-year-old Hubert Moore who lived there.

Police said Walton was already gone when police arrived. Officers administered first aid before he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Moore survived the shooting for over a month before he died on April 26.

Before his death, Moore identified Walton as the shooter and said Walton had come to his apartment to confront him about a battery charger before shooting him several times.

Court records state that Moore worked for Walton as a mechanic.

Police say Phoenix officers found Walton in Phoenix on May 3 and took him into custody, where Walton admitted to the shooting.

Walton told detectives that Moore was the one who was angry about an unreturned battery charger and pointed his own gun at Walton and both of their girlfriends. Walton said he fired four rounds at Moore and ran out the door after Moore fell, according to court documents.

Police noted that Moore's gun had no evidence of being fired recently and that they had recovered 11 bullet casings. Moore's injuries also showed evidence that the bullets had struck him from a downward angle, which police said suggested Walton kept shooting Moore after he had collapsed.

Walton was booked into a Maricopa County jail on one count of second-degree murder and one count of weapons misconduct for prohibited possessor. He's being held on a $1 million bond and his next scheduled hearing is May 10 at Maricopa County Superior Court.

