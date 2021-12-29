Glendale police arrest man suspected of killing 3 after speeding through red light

Side view of a Glendale police vehicle.

Glendale police said a man has been arrested for an August crash when they say he ran a Tesla through a red light at 82 mph and killed three people in another car.

Carlos Daniel L. Gonzalez, who was 22 at the time of the crash at 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road, turned himself in Wednesday and was booked into jail, according to Glendale police.

He faces three counts of second-degree murder.

Just after midnight on Aug. 25, the Tesla Gonzalez was driving struck a Toyota driven by Ariyanna Alexus-Savina Parsad, 18, who also had Jazmine Esperanza Marquez, 19, and Kiyvon Corlion Martin, 18, in the vehicle.

Marquez died at the scene and Parsad and Martin died later of their injuries.

Police said Parsad was driving the Toyota north through a green light while Gonzalez traveled west and ran a red light. Gonzalez was taken to the hospital with serious injuries from the crash.

