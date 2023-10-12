Glendale police chase of U-Haul truck; dashcam video shows pursuit
GLENDALE, Wis. - Glendale police released dash camera video of a recent police chase of a driver in a U-Haul truck on I-43. Officers were pursuing the truck because the driver was wanted for retail theft.
The U-Haul entered southbound I-43 at Silver Spring Drive – and entered the construction zone.
The truck initially drove on the right shoulder – and then whittled its way into traffic – weaving in an out of the right and left lanes.
At times during the chase, the U-Haul hit several vehicles by trying to squeeze between them.
In one of those instances, the U-Haul hit the left side of a dump truck – and its wheels got airborne.
After crossing over Hampton Avenue, the U-Haul ventured back into the right shoulder and reached speeds up to 60 miles per hour once again. That is when Glendale police terminated the pursuit.
FOX6 News has reached out to the Glendale Police Department for more information on this case. We will update this post when more information is available.