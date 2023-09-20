Glendale police to encrypt radio frequency

Travis Schlepp
·2 min read
0

The Glendale Police Department plans to encrypt its emergency radio frequency, preventing the public from listening in on the goings-on of the police force.

The change will go into effect on Oct. 2, the Police Department said.

Currently, the radio signal is unencrypted and the average citizen can listen in using either a commercial radio scanner or one of the many online scanner apps available for download.

Glendale police say that the current unencrypted signal puts officers in danger from people with “malicious intent,” and helps criminals evade the law.

But the Police Department says it’s encrypting the signal to come into compliance with a 2020 order by the California Department of Justice, which requires law enforcement agencies to either use encrypted signals or alternate communication methods when discussing sensitive or private information, including Social Security numbers and other identifiable information.

The order, however, does not require law enforcement agencies to completely encrypt their signals from the public. In 2022, the Palo Alto Police Department removed encryption from its emergency radio signal, and instead updated its policy to provide more options to convey sensitive information.

Transparency advocates and curious citizens across the country have voiced opposition to encrypted radio communication by law enforcement agencies.

Earlier this year, State Senator Sen. Josh Becker (D-San Mateo) presented legislature that would force the hand of law enforcement agencies to allow credentialed media members to access their encrypted radio communications. A previous bill presented by Becker that failed in committee aimed to require law enforcement agencies grant that access to the greater public.

“The ability to hear how officers talk to one another over the radio helps make police departments more accountable,” Becker said in a March news release. “On a practical level, it also makes it easier for the media to report on public safety activities such as accidents or shootings, so the public can be told about areas to avoid.”

That bill did not advance out of committee in time for the conclusion of the 2023 legislative session last week.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the Glendale Police Department said it was aware of concerns regarding transparency, but said the decision to encrypt its radio signal was made because “no practical solution” was found to satisfy the requirement from the California DOJ.

Instead, members of the community were encouraged to track crime information on the Police Department’s website utilizing a “live” service log that describes the nature of emergency calls and when the calls were placed. The log is updated every 30 minutes, according to the website.

Additionally, police officials said updates on important law enforcement activity could be found on the Department’s official social media pages.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Recommended Stories

  • Magnestar wants to solve the satellite signal interference problem for the entire space industry

    Satellites depend on radio frequency spectrum to communicate with each other and with ground stations on Earth, but spectrum is a finite resource that’s prone to interference -- an issue that’s only gotten worse as more satellites are launched into orbit. Satellite operators have become increasingly concerned that growing numbers of spacecraft over the same region of Earth, using the same portion of the spectrum (called a frequency band), will generate more signal interference. To reduce this risk, operators typically coordinate with one another and enter into agreements to ensure interference is limited.

  • Ekeler's Edge: Ekeler provides update on injury and reacts to other major RB injuries

    It was a wild Week 2 in the NFL that displayed every spectrum of human emotion for the running back position: Great performances by stars, surprising performances by backups and devastating injuries. Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon dive into all of it on this week's 'Ekeler's Edge.'

  • WNBA playoffs: Wings stomp Dream for 1st series win since move to Dallas

    The Wings got over the hump. Their reward: the Aces.

  • Amazon adds RFID support to Just Walk Out stores for 'softline' products like clothing

    The technology is rolling out in select sports stadiums.

  • Why Shaquille O'Neal led edtech startup Edsoma's $2.5M seed round

    Edsoma, a startup that developed an AI-powered reading, education and communication platform for children, raised $2.5 million in a seed round led by Shaquille O'Neal. "He didn't ask me for money; what he asked was actually 'I would like you to help me get this out,'" O'Neal said moments after stepping off stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. Edsoma raised the $2.5 million from more than a dozen individual investors — or family and friends as Wallgren put it — with a post-funding valuation of $14 million.

  • How Reed Jobs' venture firm tackles cancer

    Reed Jobs’ new venture firm can change the lives of the estimated 18.1 million diagnosed cancer patients worldwide. Jobs first became interested in oncology as a teen after his father, Steve Jobs, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, passing away while his son was an undergraduate at Stanford. “All I really care about in this world is making a huge difference for cancer patients and what we do at Yosemite, and what I’ve wanted to do my entire life, is to make cancer non-lethal in our lifetimes,” Jobs said on stage during TechCrunch Disrupt today.

  • Volvo EX30 Deep Dive: Designing a budget SUV

    We take a ride in Volvo's upcoming entry electric CUV, the EX30, and learn about how this premium model cuts costs and maintains sustainability.

  • How to find the best checking accounts for September 2023

    The best checking accounts have low balance requirements and no monthly fees. Here’s how to find the best options.

  • Vivek Ramaswamy is in his TikTok era, with Jake Paul's endorsement

    Vivek Ramaswamy is on TikTok now, thanks to Jake Paul. In the week since he joined the platform, Ramaswamy has amassed about 33,000 followers, secured an endorsement from one of the most polarizing creators in YouTube history and attempted to establish himself as the millennial politician who's cool enough to use TikTok but anti-woke enough to appeal to the right. Ramaswamy's TikTok presence diametrically opposes his previous stances on social media and young voters.

  • Phalanx protects company data by automatically securing and tracking sensitive documents

    Data loss prevention (DLP) has emerged as a foundational strategy for businesses looking to prevent workers from inadvertently (or advertently) sharing sensitive data outside the confines of the company network. At its core, DLP is about solving the "people problem" -- humans are often at the center of security lapses, whether it's through sharing a confidential document with outsiders or pasting database access tokens into a public GitHub repository. Presenting onstage today as part of the Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt, CEO Ian Garrett showcased Phalanx’s technology and laid out the company's mission at a time when companies might prefer a more "human-friendly" solution to stop their data seeping into the public domain.

  • DOJ investigates Elon Musk perks at Tesla

    The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the personal benefits that Tesla may have provided its CEO Elon Musk since 2017 as part of a criminal probe that is also looking into the use of company funds to build a proposed glass house. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York has also requested information about transactions between Tesla and other entities connected to Musk, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal that cites people familiar with the matter.

  • Former Nickelodeon stars open up about mental health struggles, addiction issues following show's end: 'It was so bad'

    Two of the three main characters on "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide" (2004-2007) open up about mental health struggles in their 20s.

  • The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is building a massive GPU cluster to ‘cure, prevent or manage all diseases’

    The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is deploying over 1,000 GPUs to take on the lofty goal of mapping and analyzing human cells in the hopes of one day curing or managing all diseases.

  • Beyond Aero is building a hydrogen-powered jet

    The aviation industry is well aware of its carbon footprint, but it's not an industry where things change quickly. The company, which is part of our Battlefield startup competition at Disrupt this week, is currently ground-testing an 85 kW hydrogen-based propulsion system, with flight tests of its single-engine test bed scheduled for later this year. The company plans to launch with a business jet, the Beyond Aero One, with a range of up to 800 nautical miles, a speed of about 310 knots (or just over 356 miles per hour) and seating for up to eight passengers.

  • SVB’s commercial banking president: ‘Come on back, the water’s fine’

    Silicon Valley Bank famously collapsed back in March, setting off a wave across the banking world and left startups and investors alike scrambling to find a new place to put their money. Four players in the banking industry spoke on the TechCrunch Disrupt Fintech Stage about how they are filling the gap left by that version of SVB and what they are doing to offer startups and investors new alternatives in a post-SVB world.

  • Nolej's AI-generated classroom tools are a force multiplier for educators

    The idea of bringing AI into the classroom doesn’t sit well with everyone, but the team behind Nolej believes that generative AI can supercharge learning — all while keeping teachers front and center. Nolej AI is an AI-powered tool that lets educators quickly generate interactive learning modules like quizzes, flashcards, games and interactive videos. “We are teacher-centric, we put them in the driver's seat and we want to make sure that they have the tools to teach our children, with the right tools in the right way,” Nolej executive chairman Vincent Favrat told TechCrunch.

  • Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings

    Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!

  • FTC starts claims process for Fortnite players tricked into making unwanted purchases

    Epic Games will be forced to provide refunds to Fortnite players who were allegedly tricked into making unintended purchases on the platform. The FTC says this is one of the largest refunds in a gaming-related case to happen to date.

  • Fantasy Football Rankings: Defenses for Week 3

    Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!

  • I’m a lifestyle editor, and here are 22 Nordstrom new arrivals I can’t stop thinking about for fall

    Welcome to transitional weather heaven.