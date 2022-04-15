Glendale police fatally shoot man suspected of domestic violence during standoff with SWAT

Side view of a Glendale police vehicle.

Glendale police shot and killed a man suspected of domestic violence Thursday morning after a multi-hour standoff between him and a SWAT team.

Sgt. Randy Stewart, a department spokesperson, said police responded to a domestic violence call near Olive and 63rd avenues around 2:15 a.m., where a woman told officers her boyfriend had been making threats while armed with a handgun.

Officers later found the man, who remained unidentified as of Thursday evening, and chased him on foot before eventually ending up near Alice and 59th avenues. Stewart said the man pointed a gun to his own head during the pursuit and eventually broke into a trailer in the backyard of a nearby residence.

Police eventually located the man with help from a Phoenix police helicopter and K-9 unit, and a Glendale SWAT team was called to handle the barricade situation and attempted to negotiate with the man for several hours while the man continued to point the gun to his head.

Glendale police eventually attempted to have a police K-9 go through the window, but the man shot the K-9 officer during the attempt. A SWAT officer returned fire, fatally striking the man. The K-9 officer was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and has since been discharged.

The shooting occurred the same day a Phoenix police officer was critically injured after responding to a separate domestic violence incident at a gas station near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads.

The man, whom police identified as 35-year-old Nicholas Cody Cowan, remains outstanding as of Thursday evening. Police urge the public to call 911 if they have information regarding his whereabouts and not to approach him.

