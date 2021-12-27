Glendale police investigate after Buckeye officer kills man suspected of shooting father

Side view of a Glendale police vehicle.

Glendale police are investigating a shooting over the weekend involving a Buckeye police officer that left one man dead and another recovering in the hospital with several gunshot wounds.

Buckeye police confirmed on Monday morning that the Sunday afternoon fatal shooting stemmed from a "domestic violence incident" involving a father and his adult son.

The two men were fighting at a home near Park Meadows Drive and Verrado Way when a Buckeye police officer arrived just after 3 p.m. on Sunday in response to calls about shots fired.

The officer found the father, who has yet to be identified, lying on the ground bleeding from several gunshot wounds, while his son, also unidentified, kneeled over him holding a knife in one of his hands, according to Carissa Planalp, Buckeye police public information officer.

In a press release, Planalp said the officer commanded the son to drop the knife, but he refused. The officer then fired at the son, killing him.

The father was transported to the hospital, where he continues recovering in stable condition, according to police.

The release said the Glendale Police Department will lead the investigation into the shooting as part of the West Valley Incident Response Team in an effort to provide greater transparency.

Investigators recovered a knife and a handgun from the scene. The Buckeye police officer who shot and killed the son was placed on administrative leave, a standard protocol in such incidents. The officer has been with the Buckeye Police Department for nearly two years, according to police.

Planalp said the identities of the father and son will likely be released later in the week.

Once Glendale police conclude their investigation, Planalp said Buckeye police will also conduct an administrative investigation into the fatal shooting.

