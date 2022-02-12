Crime scene tape

Glendale police are investigating the scene of a traffic accident that killed a female bicyclist in the area of Bell Road and 67th Avenue just before 8 p.m. Friday.

Police said initial reports indicate that the bicyclist was crossing 67th Avenue south of Bell Road when she was hit by a car.

Police did not release the identity of the woman.

The car involved in the accident remained on the scene. Speed and impairment are not believed to be a factor in the collision, Glendale police said.

According to police, 67th Avenue was shut down between Bell Road and Paradise Lane until an investigation was concluded.

Reach breaking news reporter Haleigh Kochanski at hkochanski@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @HaleighKochans.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Glendale police investigate death of woman bicyclist hit by car