Glendale police investigating shooting that left man dead, juvenile seriously injured

Shooting

Glendale police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead, two men injured, and a juvenile with life-threatening injuries near 47th Avenue and Glendale Avenue Saturday evening.

Police spokesperson Ashley Thompson said in a statement that an officer responded to the shooting around 10 p.m.

Three men who had been shot were taken to a local hospital where one of them was declared dead. The other men had non-life-threatening injuries, Thompson said.

A juvenile was also wounded in the shooting and was taken to another local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. No further details were released as of Sunday morning.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police: Shooting in Glendale left man dead, juvenile seriously injured