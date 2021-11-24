Glendale police: Officer hospitalized after wrestling knife from person during house fire call

Side view of a Glendale police vehicle.

A veteran officer with the Glendale Police Department was hospitalized after being cut with a knife while responding to a house fire call.

Crews with Glendale Fire Department and police officers responded to a house fire around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday near 61st Avenue and Redfield Road.

While on the scene, a person associated with the home tried to enter the property, Glendale Police Sgt. Randy Stewart said. Stewart did not know whether the person was the homeowner.

The person pulled out a knife and started stabbing himself when the officer tried to stop him from going inside, Stewart said.

The officer, a sergeant who has been with the department for about 18 years, received several cuts when he tried to get the knife from the person, he said.

Stewart didn’t specify where the officer was cut but said the cuts missed vital points. The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The person also was transported to the hospital with injuries that are serious but not life-threatening. serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives were on the scene investigating the incident and will determine whether any charges will be filed, Stewart said.

Reach reporter Paulina Pineda at paulina.pineda@azcentral.com or 480-389-9637. Follow her on Twitter: @paulinapineda22.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Glendale Police Department officer hospitalized after house fire call