Glendale police search for missing 31-year-old man by the Milwaukee River

Glendale police and the North Shore Fire Department are searching for a missing man around the Milwaukee River near River Drive.

Deputies arrived at 1000 block of West Riverview Drive around 2:00 a.m. after receiving a report that a 31-year-old Illinois resident, Eugeniu Matcin, was missing, according to a Jan. 29 press release from Glendale Police.

Matcin was last seen by family sitting in a hot tub in the rear of the West Riverview Drive residence around 1:00 a.m. Police described Matcin as approximately five feet seven inches, 190 pounds with short black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing red shorts.

Glendale police officers conducted an extensive land, drone and K-9 search of the surrounding area at the time of the call and again in the morning but were unable to locate Matcin.

A search of the Milwaukee River behind the residence was conducted by the North Shore Fire Department, Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Team, Milwaukee Police Department Harbor Patrol Unit and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Glendale police said the subsequent search was also unsuccessful.

If anyone sees a person matching Matcin's description, they are encouraged to call Glendale Police at 414-228-1753.

This is a developing story.

