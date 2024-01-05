Glendale political races to watch in 2024: Mayor's seat, plus 3 council races

Glendale voters will elect a mayor and three city council members in 2024.

The city of 250,000 residents will have the chance to re-elect or replace existing Mayor Jerry Weiers in August, plus select representatives for the Cactus, Sahuaro and Yucca districts.

If the mayor loses re-election, the city will see its first new mayor in over a decade.

Residents will for sure say goodbye to at least one long-time council member: Joyce Clark, who has served on the council off and on for three decades. Clark, who is 82, is resigning her seat representing the Yucca district.

Ray Malnar in the Sahuaro District and Ian Hugh in the Cactus District are seeking re-election and so far have no challengers, the Glendale website shows.

The city races are scheduled for the Aug. 6. primary election. Any race in which a candidate does not win more than 50% of the vote will head to a runoff election on Nov. 7, in which the top two vote-getters will face off.

Candidates have until April 8 to file petitions to run for office. For now, the below candidates have filed official paperwork saying they intend to run.

Here's what to know.

A competitive mayoral race

The race for mayor is already competitive, with former State Rep. Paul Boyer and Glendale Councilman Jamie Aldama vying to oust Weiers, who is seeking a fourth term as mayor.

Weiers was first elected mayor in 2012 and lives in the Yucca District in the city's southern end, east of State Farm Stadium.

Aldama currently represents the Ocotillo District, which includes Glendale's historic downtown and is roughly bounded by Northern Avenue and Camelback Road, between 51st and 75th avenues.

The councilman lives at an apartment in the Ocotillo District, although Maricopa County records show he also has owned a home in the Yucca District since June 2020.

Aldama said he purchased the home to help his daughter and grandchildren but that he doesn't live there.

Glendale city rules require councilmembers to reside in the district they represent; however the mayor serves at-large and can live in any district.

Boyer previously served as a Republican in the Arizona House of Representatives from 2013 to 2023, representing Glendale and parts of Phoenix.

The former lawmaker, according to Maricopa County records and paperwork Boyer filed with the city, lives in the Sahuaro District.

A competitive council race

The Yucca District will be the most competitive council race in this city, with three candidates aiming to replace Vice Mayor Joyce Clark, who has served 24 non-consecutive years on council.

Clark said her "mind is as sharp as ever, but at my age my body is telling me how old I am. ... I am ready to retire and to try new adventures."

The candidates to replace her include:

Lupe Encinas

Dianna Guzman

Patty Ortega

Two additional council races

The Cactus and Sahuaro district races so far are not competitive, with Councilmember Ian Hugh seeking re-election in the Cactus District and Councilmember Ray Malnar seeking re-election in the Sahuaro District.

Hugh has served on Council for 16 years off and on since 1986. The Cactus District is roughly bounded by Northern Avenue and Camelback Road, between 43rd and 51st avenues. An off shoot south of Missouri Avenue between 51st and 59th avenues is also part of the Cactus District.

Malnar was first elected in 2015. The Sahuaro District is roughly bounded by Union Hills Drive and Northern Avenue, between 51st and 67th avenues. The northern and southern parts of the district extend slightly farther west and east, respectively.

Click here to view the council map.

An appointment could be made in Ocotillo

Candidates start their campaigns by filing statements of interest but eventually submit petitions with voter signatures to qualify to be on the ballot.

Once Councilman Aldama files his petition, he will have to resign his Ocotillo District seat, city spokesperson Lesley Miller said.

A successor to Aldama would be appointed by the remaining City Councilmembers.

