Glendale to shelter, support homeless veterans through county partnership. Here's how

The Glendale City Council is expected Tuesday night to take another step toward developing transitional housing for homeless veterans by formalizing a partnership with the county’s Human Services Department.

Councilmembers are slated to vote on a resolution establishing an intergovernmental agreement with the department, providing additional support to the project that looks to construct 50 transitional housing units on city-owned property near 63rd and Grand avenues.

If the agreement is approved, Glendale will invest $3 million in COVID-19 relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act toward the construction of the approximately $14.2 million project, according to the city.

A draft of the agreement states that the terms of the partnership are to run through Sept. 30, 2026.

Villages for veterans

For about the past year, the city has taken steps to bring the development to fruition with the Missouri-based nonprofit Veterans Community Project. Last September, the council formalized a partnership with the group through a memorandum of understanding.

The nonprofit, which a group of combat veterans launched out of Kansas City, provides safe housing through communities of tiny homes called VCP Villages. The charity also provides on-site supportive services to veterans experiencing homelessness or who are at risk of becoming homeless.

Supporting the vets: Glendale leaders vote in favor of free housing for veterans

In addition to Kansas City, the organization has established or is in the process of constructing villages in five other U.S. cities, including St. Louis, Missouri; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Milwaukee.

The Glendale VCP Village is planned to include offices for the nonprofit’s personnel, as well as case management services, which are meant to help veterans living there become self-sufficient and achieve housing stability.

Veterans and their families will reside in the units while working to move into permanent housing.

Investing in veterans

More than $3.21 million has already been appropriated from the state’s general fund to the project, while the city is contributing the land, valued at just over $3.84 million.

The city’s transportation department had previously purchased the property as part of improvements to Grand Avenue. While it only needed to acquire driveways, the department had to purchase the whole property, according to the meeting notes of previous council meetings.

The city has noted the property is no longer needed for transportation purposes.

City officials said they chose the site because it is in a “strategic position,” being near transportation services and the Sandy Coor Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1433 office off 63rd Avenue.

“We identified a property that not only serves our immediate needs but holds the promise of becoming a cornerstone for our community,” Mayor Jerry Weiers said in an emailed statement. “The strategic location near the VFW is pivotal; their partnership is instrumental in making the community center a reality. By having the VFW in close proximity, we ensure that vital services are easily accessible to our veterans.”

With the city targeting July 2026 to complete the project, it will next work to secure zoning entitlements and issue civil and building permits, among other things, over the coming year and a half, according to an anticipated project timeline.

Shawn Raymundo covers the West Valley cities of Glendale, Peoria and Surprise. Reach him at sraymundo@gannett.com.

