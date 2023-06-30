Glendale teen booked in May 2022 fatal shooting at Goodyear house party

A teenager is facing murder charges after a witness and surveillance cameras placed him at the scene of a May 2022 fatal shooting at a Goodyear house party, court documents say.

Angel Uriel Vidales Hernandez, 18, of Glendale, is charged with second-degree murder in the May 14, 2022, shooting death of Mohamed Salim Abdullah, 19, of Phoenix, according to court records and Goodyear police.

Charging documents say Hernandez was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon as a result of a yearlong investigation that started when a six-month acquaintance of the accused went to police after he saw himself in the news and said he was one of three males they were looking for.

On June 27, 2022, this person said Hernandez was the shooter at a large party at a house near Western Avenue and Litchfield Road, according to charging documents. The witness told police he knew Hernandez by first name only, signaling him as one of the other two in the male trio, court documents said. Police had released surveillance video stills of the three males, court documents note.

The witness told police that the victim, Abdullah, was "mad dogging" Hernandez, and had pulled out a gun in a threatening manner, according to court documents. Charging documents state that a surveillance camera showed Hernandez wore a mask as he watched Abdullah shortly before gunning him down.

A backyard camera captured Abdullah approaching Hernandez and saying something in the shooting suspect's ear before three gunshots were fired and the victim fell to the ground, according to court documents. It is unclear whether the gunshots were fired by Hernandez.

A police search on the witness's phone found a photo of Hernandez with a gun, charging documents show.

As of Friday afternoon, Hernandez was being held in jail custody on a $500,000 bond, according to jail and court records. Hernandez has a preliminary court hearing scheduled for July 6, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Glendale teen booked in May 2022 fatal shooting case out of Goodyear