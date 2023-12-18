Glendale's first Chipotle, with a 'Chipotlane' to pick up digital orders, opens Dec. 20

Chipotle, located at 5930 N. Port Washington Road in Glendale, is set to open Dec. 20.

Chipotle, a fast-casual chain specializing in bowls, tacos and burritos made to order in front of the customer, is set to open in Glendale on Wednesday, according to company officials.

This location of the popular Mexican grill chain restaurant has a "Chipotlane," a drive-thru lane to pick up digital orders.

On opening, this Chipotle will also have carne asada — steak seasoned with spices, lime juice and cilantro. The limited-time menu item is the most requested on social media, according to a news release.

Construction on this location began in 2022, but its planned early 2023 opening was delayed.

Where will Chipotle in Glendale be located?

Chipotle will be at Bayshore, 5930 N. Port Washington Road.

It sits on the northwest side of the shopping area, next to Culver's.

What are its hours?

Chipotle will be open seven days a week from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Is Chipotle hiring?

Chipotle is hiring in the Glendale location. According to a news release from Chipotle, each restaurant hires about 25 employees. For more information on job opportunities, visit https://jobs.chipotle.com.

Where can I get more information?

For more information on Chipotle and to see its menu, visit www.chipotle.com.

