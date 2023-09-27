Glendora man arrested in Pixley for child molestation, deputies say

PIXLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested in Pixley for child molestation in Southern California after Glendora police requested assistance with his arrest to Tulare County law enforcement, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says.

Detectives with the County Apprehension Team Targeting Criminal in Hiding say they received a request for help from the Glendora Police Department with finding and arresting 23-year-old Victor Arteaga last week, who was wanted on suspicion of child molestation in Southern California.

On Tuesday, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Detectives say they developed information regarding Arteaga’s whereabouts and tracked him down while working in the Pixley area. Arteaga was arrested without incident and released to the custody of the Glendora Police Department.

Sheriff’s officials encourage anyone with information regarding the case to contact them at (559) 733-6218.

