Glendurgan Garden's volunteer open day fills up

An open day to attract new volunteers to Glendurgan Gardens near Falmouth, has proved so popular, staff have had to stop taking bookings.

The National Trust said places to attend the event on Monday filled up sooner than expected.

Volunteer roles on offer ranged from helping visitors at the old Fish Cellar, to leading nature activities at Glendurgan's apple shed.

Staff said although the open day was full, volunteers were always welcome.

Tony Finnigan, site manager for the National Trust at Glendurgan said: "The garden is a beautiful place to spend time and the volunteers really bring the place to life for visitors.

"It is always an exciting time for us when we welcome new volunteers and meet the people that will help us continue to share the stories of Glendurgan."

