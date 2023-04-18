Glenmore woman charged with homicide for crash that killed a Hortonville man, injured his son

GREEN BAY – A 47-year-old Glenmore woman faces criminal charges for a two-vehicle crash that killed a 46-year-old man and injured his 14-year-old son April 12 in Lawrence.

Paula Mejia is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle. She made her initial appearance Monday in Brown County Circuit Court.

The names of the two victims, from Hortonville, have not been released.

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched around 9:15 p.m. April 12 to French Road near Little Rapids Road for a report of the crash. Upon arrival, police found an SUV rolled over on its roof and on fire and a sedan in the east ditch. First responders removed Mejia from the vehicle on fire, and extricated the two victims from the vehicle in the ditch.

The 14-year-old boy was flown by helicopter to HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay for treatment of life-threatening injuries. CPR was performed on the 46-year-old man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mejia was conscious at the scene of the crash, but said she did not remember what had happened. Two witnesses who were with Mejia at a work dinner earlier that night told police they had seen Mejia drinking beer at two locations that evening, the complaint says.

Mejia was taken by ambulance and treated for injuries at Aurora BayCare. Police said that in the hospital, Mejia said she had been drinking at a work function and had two beers.

Police informed Mejia she was under arrest, and had a search warrant approved to take a blood draw at 11:53 p.m., according to the complaint.

Mejia was released from Brown County Jail Tuesday after posting $25,000 bail. Mejia was originally listed as from Denmark but her address is in the town of Glenmore in southern Brown County.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Glenmore woman charged in crash that killed Hortonville man, hurt son