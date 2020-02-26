Glenn Beck, Steve King Go Conspiracy Crazy Over DHS Official’s Death

This week:

Right-wing pundit’s death fuels conspiracy theories.

The_Donald’s Reddit meme cache on its last legs.

It’s CPAC time!

Pundit’s death sparks new conspiracy theories

The death of a former Department of Homeland Security employee last week has caught the attention of prominent conspiracy theorists, who are pinning it on none other than Barack Obama’s deep state agents. But so far, the people promoting the conspiracy theories — including Glenn Beck and Rep. Steve King (R-IA) — don’t really have any evidence that the death is even a murder.

On Friday, sheriff’s deputies in Amador County, CA, found the body of Philip Haney, a former DHS employee, near an RV stop. While Haney’s death is still under investigation, a sheriff’s press release said Haney had suffered a “self-inflicted” gunshot wound.

Haney, 66, had been briefly famous on the right as a DHS “whistleblower” during the Obama administration, appearing at a congressional hearing and on Fox News to promote his claims that Obama officials had squashed his investigations into Islamic terrorism in the United States. Since then, Haney had claimed he was on a “special covert assignment” against prominent Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, a prominent Muslim-American Democrat.

Even as all the evidence around Haney’s death points to a suicide, Trump allies in right-wing media and government were quick to claim he had been the victim of a sinister murder plot. On Twitter, King implied that Haney had been killed for speaking out against Obama.

“He was a target because of all he knew of Islamic terrorist coverups,” King wrote. “He insured his life by archiving data that incriminated the highest levels of the Obama administration. Phil Haney didn’t kill himself.”

Fox News contributor Sara Carter tweeted that Haney had been “murdered.”

Glenn Beck, now fully done with his attempted NeverTrump transformation and sliding anew into the crazed blackboard-theorizing Beck of the past, made dark insinuations about Haney’s demise too.

“He didn’t kill himself,” Beck said, hunched over his microphone in a camouflage jacket. “No man who speaks like Philip Haney did goes off and kills himself,”

Of course, it’s not unusual for a mysterious death to be folded into a broader conspiracy theory — with the still-unsolved July 2016 murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich as probably the most prominent recent example. But it’s remarkable how fast prominent conservatives, including an elected official, have jumped to claiming that Haney had been killed in some elaborate murder plot. To a large degree, it reflects the mainstreaming of conspiracy theory thinking within the GOP and conservative media apparatuses.

The Amador Sheriff’s Office, suddenly thrust into a situation where columnists are calling for an independent Justice Department investigation into Haney’s death, didn’t respond to my requests for comment. On Monday, the sheriff said the FBI was investigating Haney’s laptop.

Haney’s death already appears to have some staying power beyond the usual internet news cycle. There’s already talk of a tantalizing stash of documents to drive viewers’ imagination, akin to Rich’s laptop or the deleted Hillary Clinton emails. In this case, it’s a thumb-drive of super-secret files Beck claims Haney kept on a chain around his neck. On Monday, Beck claimed he would tap Haney’s chest when he saw him to make sure the thumb-drive was still there.

“I was feeling the thumb drive, because there were documents that he kept around his neck,” Beck said. “I only know what a few of them were, I wonder if that thumb drive was found on the body.”

Reddit memelords in winter

Reddit administrators are cracking down on the “The_Donald” subreddit, threatening the existence of what’s become both the most prominent pro-Trump site on the internet and a reliable source of memes for Trump’s Twitter feed.

Reddit brass have been at odds with The_Donald for years, and made the forum harder to find last June after users advocated for violence against police officers. On Tuesday, they went further, ousting some of the subreddit’s moderators and declaring that new moderators will need to be “vetted” by Reddit administrators before they can run the forum.

A Reddit spokesperson confirmed the moves in an email to me.