Glenn County man indicted for being a felon in possession of firearms, ammunition

Jul. 27—U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced last week that a federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment against Erick S. Perez, 34, of Orland, charging him with being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Court documents indicate that Perez was found to be in possession of 26 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, which was loaded into two "ghost guns" on April 1, 2021.

"Ghost guns do not contain serial numbers and are sold without background checks, making them difficult to trace and easy to acquire," read a release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice. "Perez is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition because he was previously convicted of four felonies, including a 2021 conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm."

The case is the product of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Glenn County Investigations and Narcotics Task Force, the Orland Police Department and the Glenn County District Attorney's Office, according to the release, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily G. Sauvageau is prosecuting the case.

"If convicted, Perez faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine," according to DOJ officials. "Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables. The charges are only allegations; the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt."

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, which is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice's violent crime reduction efforts.

"PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime," according to the release. "Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime."