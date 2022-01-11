Glenn County Sheriff's Office seeking information about missing woman

Jan. 11—The Glenn County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about the whereabouts of a transient known to reside within the city of Willows.

According to a release issued by the department, Ruth Hailey Word, 35, was reported missing by her family on the evening of Jan. 4.

"Her family last saw her in the area of the Cedar Hills Apartment Complex just after Christmas," read the release.

Sheriff's Office officials confirmed that Word was booked into the Glenn County Jail for misdemeanor offenses on Dec. 26 and was released later that afternoon.

"Word's family reported it is unusual for that amount of time to pass without Word contacting them," read the release. "However, there is no evidence of foul play at this time.

According to the release, there have been several unconfirmed sightings of Word in and around the Willows area, with the most recent occurring on New Year's Day.

There was also one sighting reported in Colusa County but the individual was later determined to be a different person.

This missing person investigation remains ongoing and is being conducted by the Glenn County Investigations and Narcotics Task Force.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Word is urged to contact Glenn County Sheriff's Office Detective Lopeteguy at 530-934-6722.