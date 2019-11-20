Glenn Greenberg Exits Facebook, Trims Alphabet

Glenn Greenberg (Trades, Portfolio), leader of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC, sold shares of the following stocks during the third quarter.

Liberty Global


Greenberg exited his Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) stake. The portfolio was impacted by -6.58%.

52fd64987e4ead046046e56a01488c29.png

The telecom company has a market cap of $13.93 billion and an enterprise value of $33.59 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 199.77% and return on assets of 24.66% are outperforming 96% of companies in the media - diversified industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.27 is below the industry median of 0.89.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) with 6.95% of outstanding shares, followed by Dodge & Cox with 0.28% and David Herro (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.87%.

Facebook

The guru's Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) holding was closed. The portfolio was impacted by -5.93%.

2dc0876f0303c8bd343d832a188a1661.png

The social media company has a market cap of $562.93 billion and an enterprise value of $519.80 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 20.77% and return on assets of 16.66% are outperforming 88% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 5.72 is above the industry median of 5.03.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.44% of outstanding shares, followed by Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.24% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23%.

Lennar

The Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN) position was reduced by 25.48%, impacting the portfolio by -2.22%.

2dc0876f0303c8bd343d832a188a1661.png

The American homebuilder has a market cap of $18.60 billion and an enterprise value of $26.98 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 13.22% and return on assets of 6.81% are outperforming 55% of companies in the homebuilding and construction industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.09 is below the industry median of 0.45.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 1.36% of outstanding shares, followed by Greenberg with 0.79%, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.48% and Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.30%.

Alphabet

The guru reduced his Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) holding by 0.72%. The trade had an impact of -0.12% on the portfolio.

819553b11f37c44b2f792385dc74ddb4.png

The company, which operates in the media, communications and entertainment businesses, has a market cap of $910.57 billion and an enterprise value of $803.14 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 10 out of 10. The return on equity of 17.76% and return on assets of 13.37% are underperforming 71% of companies in the diversified media industry. Its financial strength is rated 9 out of 10, with a cash-debt ratio of 8.81 that is outperforming 56% of its competitors.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.30% of outstanding shares, followed by Fisher with 0.21% and Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16%.

Antero Midstream

Greenberg trimmed the Antero Midstream Corp. (NYSE:AM) holding by 30.15%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.12%.

34188b6e1422d9eed9d1a16132c76004.png

The midstream energy company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and an enterprise value of $5.18 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of -8.34% and return on assets of -4.74% are underperforming 68% of companies in the oil and gas industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10, with a cash-debt ratio of 0.55 that is above the industry median of 0.48.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Alan Fournier (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.59% of outstanding shares, followed by T Boone Pickens (Trades, Portfolio)'s BP Capital with 0.05%.

Frontdoor

The investor divested of his position in The Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR). The portfolio was impacted by -0.10%.

276eba4343818bb177d42eef99127e49.png

The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion and an enterprise value of $4.33 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on assets of -13.57% is outperforming 86% of companies in the Personal Services industry. Its financial strength is rated 4.7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.43 is below the industry median of 0.50.

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 1.92% of outstanding shares, followed by First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.95%, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.32% and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.11%.

Antero Resources Corp.

The Antero Resources Corp. (NYSE:AR) stake was reduced by 2.5%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.09%.

b7c7ad2109a5240ced6f21f6c46dc04a.png

The company, which produces natural gas in the U.S. and Canada, has a market cap of $617.67 million and an enterprise value of $7.55 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 0.26% and return on assets of 0.13% are underperforming 52% of companies in the oil and gas industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.46 is below the industry median of 0.48.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) with 6.93% of outstanding shares, followed by Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.59%, Simons' firm with 1.45% and Fournier with 0.72%.

JPMorgan Chase

The JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) stake was reduced by 0.60%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.07%.

83824a230ea018485dad669ef6f14310.png

The American financial institution has a market cap of $409.69 billion and an enterprise value of $526.82 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 12.74% and return on assets of 1.3% are outperforming 76% of companies in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.74 is below the industry median of 1.14.

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 1.90% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management with 0.73%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

