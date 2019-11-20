Glenn Greenberg Exits Facebook, Trims Alphabet

Glenn Greenberg (Trades, Portfolio), leader of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC, sold shares of the following stocks during the third quarter.

Liberty Global





Greenberg exited his Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) stake. The portfolio was impacted by -6.58%.

The telecom company has a market cap of $13.93 billion and an enterprise value of $33.59 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 199.77% and return on assets of 24.66% are outperforming 96% of companies in the media - diversified industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.27 is below the industry median of 0.89.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) with 6.95% of outstanding shares, followed by Dodge & Cox with 0.28% and David Herro (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.87%.

Facebook

The guru's Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) holding was closed. The portfolio was impacted by -5.93%.

The social media company has a market cap of $562.93 billion and an enterprise value of $519.80 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 20.77% and return on assets of 16.66% are outperforming 88% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 5.72 is above the industry median of 5.03.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.44% of outstanding shares, followed by Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.24% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23%.

Lennar

The Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN) position was reduced by 25.48%, impacting the portfolio by -2.22%.

The American homebuilder has a market cap of $18.60 billion and an enterprise value of $26.98 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 13.22% and return on assets of 6.81% are outperforming 55% of companies in the homebuilding and construction industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.09 is below the industry median of 0.45.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 1.36% of outstanding shares, followed by Greenberg with 0.79%, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.48% and Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.30%.

Alphabet

The guru reduced his Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) holding by 0.72%. The trade had an impact of -0.12% on the portfolio.

The company, which operates in the media, communications and entertainment businesses, has a market cap of $910.57 billion and an enterprise value of $803.14 billion.