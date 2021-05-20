Glenn Greenberg's Top 1st-Quarter Trades

GuruFocus.com
·5 min read

- By Margaret Moran

Glenn Greenberg (Trades, Portfolio)'s Brave Warrior Advisors recently disclosed its portfolio updates for the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.


Greenberg and John Shapiro founded Chieftain Capital Management in 1984, and when the partners split the firm up into two separate companies in 2010, Greenberg's firm was renamed Brave Warrior Investors. Greenberg runs a highly concentrated portfolio, which he holds as a "defense against ignorance," as the more companies you own, the less you know about each. He prefers to invest in companies with little competition, high returns on invested capital and good balance sheet strength that are trading at attractive valuations.

Based on these investing criteria, the firm's top buys for the quarter were Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) and Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM), while its biggest sells were Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Valvoline

The firm established a new holding of 7,647,450 shares in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV), impacting the equity portfolio by 6.51%. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $24.93.

Glenn Greenberg&#39;s Top 1st-Quarter Trades
Glenn Greenberg's Top 1st-Quarter Trades

Based in Lexington, Kentucky, Valvoline is the owner of the Valvoline Instant Oil Change and Valvoline Express Care chains of car repair centers. It is also the manufacturer and distributor of Valvoline-brand automotive oil, additives and lubricants.

On May 20, shares of Valvoline traded around $32.47 for a market cap of $5.90 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 18.05. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is significantly overvalued.

Glenn Greenberg&#39;s Top 1st-Quarter Trades
Glenn Greenberg's Top 1st-Quarter Trades

The company has a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.12 is lower than 71% of industry peers, but the Piotroski F-Score of 6 out of 9 indicates financial stability. The return on invested capital is consistently higher than the weighted average cost of capital, indicating the company is creating value as it grows.

Glenn Greenberg&#39;s Top 1st-Quarter Trades
Glenn Greenberg's Top 1st-Quarter Trades

Anthem

The firm upped its stake in Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) by 392,594 shares, or 50.91%, for a total holding of 1,163,729 shares. The trade had a 4.60% impact on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $321.08 during the quarter.

Glenn Greenberg&#39;s Top 1st-Quarter Trades
Glenn Greenberg's Top 1st-Quarter Trades

Anthem is a health insurance provider based in Indianapolis. It is the largest for-profit managed care company in the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association with more than 40 million members.

On May 20, shares of Anthem traded around $391.13 for a market cap of $95.76 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 20.92. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is fairly valued.

Glenn Greenberg&#39;s Top 1st-Quarter Trades
Glenn Greenberg's Top 1st-Quarter Trades

The company has a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The equity-to-asset ratio of 0.35 and debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69 are both near their respective industry medians. The three-year revenue growth rate is 11.7%, while the three-year Ebitda growth rate is 14.6%.

Glenn Greenberg&#39;s Top 1st-Quarter Trades
Glenn Greenberg's Top 1st-Quarter Trades

Credit Acceptance

The firm cut its investment in Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) by 451,814 shares, or 99.22%, leaving a remaining holding of 3,548 shares. The trade had a -5.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $362.45.

Glenn Greenberg&#39;s Top 1st-Quarter Trades
Glenn Greenberg's Top 1st-Quarter Trades

Credit Acceptance is an automobile financing company based in Michigan. It provides loans and other financial products through a network of dealer-partners, specializing in providing for customers with bad credit or no credit history.

On May 20, shares of Credit Acceptance traded around $431.43 for a market cap of $7.26 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 10.71. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is modestly undervalued.

Glenn Greenberg&#39;s Top 1st-Quarter Trades
Glenn Greenberg's Top 1st-Quarter Trades

The company has a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.01 is lower than 94% of peers, though the Altman Z-Score of 2.98 indicates that the risk of bankruptcy is low. The operating margin and net margin have both taken a dive recently to their recent values of 33.36% and 25.22%.

Glenn Greenberg&#39;s Top 1st-Quarter Trades
Glenn Greenberg's Top 1st-Quarter Trades

Alphabet

The firm reduced its position in Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 65,855 shares, or 98.96%, leaving a remaining holding of 691 shares. The trade had a -4.25% impact on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1,975.79 during the quarter.

Glenn Greenberg&#39;s Top 1st-Quarter Trades
Glenn Greenberg's Top 1st-Quarter Trades

Based in Mountain View, California, Alphabet is a multinational conglomerate that was formed as part of a restructuring of Google in 2015, in which Alphabet became the parent company of Google and several former Google subsidiaries.

On May 20, shares of Alphabet traded around $2,306.95 for a market cap of $1.56 trillion and a price-earnings ratio of 30.70. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is modestly overvalued.

Glenn Greenberg&#39;s Top 1st-Quarter Trades
Glenn Greenberg's Top 1st-Quarter Trades

The company has a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10. The interest coverage ratio of 261.49 and Altman Z-Score of 11.84 indicate a fortress-like balance sheet. The three-year revenue growth rate is 16.5%, while the three-year Ebitda growth rate is 20.2%.

Glenn Greenberg&#39;s Top 1st-Quarter Trades
Glenn Greenberg's Top 1st-Quarter Trades

Portfolio overview

As of the quarter's end, the firm held 24 common stock positions valued at $3.06 billion. The top holdings were Anthem with 13.64% of the equity portfolio, Berkshire Hathaway B shares (NYSE:BRK.B) with 11.57% and Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) with 11.49%.

In terms of sector weighting, the firm was most invested in financial services, followed distantly by health care.

Glenn Greenberg&#39;s Top 1st-Quarter Trades
Glenn Greenberg's Top 1st-Quarter Trades

Disclosure: Author owns no shares in any of the stocks mentioned. The mention of stocks in this article does not at any point constitute an investment recommendation. Portfolio updates reflect only common stock positions as per the regulatory filings for the quarter in question and may not include changes made after the quarter ended.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter Launches Application Process for Its Blue Check Mark

    Anyone can apply for the status symbol now. But, Twitter notes, not everyone will be accepted.

  • Applied Materials (AMAT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Applied Materials (AMAT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 7.95% and 3.52%, respectively, for the quarter ended April 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 2 Strong Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    Two strong, safe large-cap technology stocks to buy at discounts since tech is set to dominate our lives and the market, despite the return of the cyclical trade that kicked into gear after the election...

  • Kevin McCarthy refuses to say whether GOP lawmakers had direct contact with capitol rioters

    Lawmaker blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for delaying a commission investigating the attack

  • Nearly half of GOP voters indicate they’d vote for Trump in 2024 Republican primary, according to new poll

    48 per cent of GOP voters say they would vote for Donald Trump in 2024 Republican primary

  • Texas family kill innocent neighbour while hunting for teen vandal, police say

    Eddie Clark III, 29, is dead after being chased down by four people on Monday evening

  • Five Oregon counties vote to move to Idaho in bid to escape Democrats

    ‘I understand why many people want to be Idahoans,’ governor Brad Little says, describing move as ‘within the realm of possibility’

  • Mike Pence’s brother opposes Capitol riot probe despite mob threats to ‘hang’ former vice president

    ‘Hanging Judge Nancy Pelosi is hellbent on pushing her version of partisan justice,’ Indiana representative says

  • Trump news – live: 35 Republicans defy ex-president to back Capitol riot commission

    Follow the latest developments in US politics

  • Two former Colorado police officers charged for arresting 73-year-old woman with dementia over $14 Walmart ‘theft’

    Two former Colorado police officers have been charged for arresting a 73-year-old woman with dementia last year for leaving a Walmart store without paying for an item. Former Loveland police department officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali arrested and booked Karen Garner as she exited a local Walmart after failing to pay for about $14 worth of merchandise. The body camera footage of Mr Hopp shows him catching up to Ms Garner as she walked through a field after leaving the store.

  • A fixture in Columbia retail for 4 generations celebrates a milestone birthday

    You won’t catch Leonard Fabrizio wearing a tie to work, but he sure will sell you one.

  • Kitchen smashed and sirens sounding, Israeli family holds on after rocket hits

    The Vaizel family long felt it was just a matter of time before their home was hit by a rocket from Gaza. So after it came, plowing through their kitchen wall, they stayed on, trying to maintain a semblance of normal life even as fresh sirens forced them to rush back down to the bomb shelter. An eruption of fighting on May 10 has seen more than 4,300 rockets launched by Islamist militants in the Gaza Strip, salvoes of an unprecedented intensity for southern Israel even as its forces have pounded the Palestinian enclave.

  • Husband Arrested for Murder 11 Years After Claiming Wife Was Shot During Struggle With Intruder

    Ramsey County Jail/St. Paul PoliceMore than 11 years ago, Heidi Firkus, an artist and avid churchgoer who loved watching rom-coms, was fatally shot in her Minnesota home.Her husband, Nicholas Firkus, said someone broke into their St. Paul home at about 6:30 a.m. on April 25, 2010. He grabbed his shotgun and tried to fight off the intruder but, in the process, the gun went off twice, hitting his 25-year-old wife in the back, the Twin Cities Pioneer Press reported at the time. Nicholas, 27, was shot in the leg.Nicholas Firkus was a “victim not a perpetrator,” his lawyer said at the time.But in a dramatic turnaround on Wednesday, a SWAT team took Firkus into custody in a pre-dawn raid after the Ramsey County attorney’s office charged him with murder. It’s not yet clear what led to the extraordinary reversal. Firkus will appear in court on Thursday.‘F*cking Monster’: Mom of Dead Kids Rages as Nebraska Dad Is Charged“We’re extremely grateful for all those who have worked so hard and long to get the case to this point. And also for everyone who has prayed and stood beside us all these years,” Heidi’s family said in a statement to FOX 9. “We are hopeful that these charges will finally bring out the truth and result in justice for Heidi. Even though we know we can’t have her back, we believe Heidi would want us to have the truth. God is honored by truth. Heidi’s life and memory is further honored by truth."Heidi met her husband at church, where they both worked as youth group leaders. They married in 2005 and moved in together to the two-story home on a tree-lined street in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood.But, in a search warrant affidavit filed in 2010 seeking the couple’s credit reports, it emerged that they were in dire financial straits.Their home had been under foreclosure proceedings and they were due to be evicted the day after Heidi was killed. Nothing in the house had been sold or packed up, investigators said, and despite a mountain of unpaid bills and outstanding credit balances, the couple seemed to have a “lifestyle of wanton spending outside of their means," the affidavit said.Although Nicholas later told police that Heidi knew about their financial issues, numerous family and close friends told investigators that they believed she was in the dark.Police never found any evidence of forced entry to the home or any witnesses who saw an intruder. “The neighborhood is densely populated and it was light at the time of the incident,” the 2010 search affidavit said.Two years after Heidi’s death, Nicholas remarried. That marriage ended in divorce in 2019. He stopped talking to the police the day after Heidi died.Meanwhile, Heidi’s family and friends were left searching for answers. In a 2019 Pioneer Press article, they pleaded for renewed help to solve the decade-old case and said Heidi would never have kept her financial troubles a secret.“She was never ashamed about being vulnerable or having hard conversations,” Jessie Bain, a childhood friend, said.They recalled her seeming happy and normal in the lead up to her death, even going on a trip to Hawaii with her husband.“There are so many things that don’t add up,” Ashley Starr, a teenage friend, said at the time.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Passengers applaud as pilot gives emotional speech on final flight after 43 years

    Nearly 18 million watch Delta Airline captain bid farewell to four decades of flying, in emotional video

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

  • QAnon Shaman lawyer defends wild comments likening Trump to Hitler and calling own client brain damaged

    Albert Watkins says that by using vulgar language he was able to obtain attention he wanted for his case

  • Wall Street ends to snap 3-day losing streak as technology stocks rise higher

    Wall Street's main indexes rebounded on Thursday after a three-day slide, buoyed by gains in technology stocks as the smallest weekly jobless claims since the start of a pandemic-driven recession lifted the mood. "There's a big risk, regulatory risk, to crypto that's not fully appreciated," said Jay Hatfield, founder and chief executive of Infrastructure Capital Management in New York. Wall Street's main indexes fell on Wednesday, extending losses since, after minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting last month indicated some policymakers thought it would be appropriate to discuss easing of crisis-era support, such as tapering bond purchases, in upcoming meetings if the strong economic momentum is sustained.

  • Cohen insists Trump will ‘flip’ on family in New York probe: ‘Don’t take me. Take Melania!’

    Former president brands his former personal fixer a ‘lying, discredited low life’

  • ‘What else has to happen?’: Tim Ryan’s speech chastising GOP for blocking Capitol riot commission goes viral

    Ohio congressman attracts almost 3.9m views for ripping into opposition over 6 January investigation

  • Biden administration commits to 'complete denuclearisation' of Korean peninsula ahead of Moon visit

    Since taking office, the new president has sought to shore up a relationship with South Korea that was often strained under his predecessor