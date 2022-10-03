Glenn Hills High School student arrested for bringing BB gun on school property

A Glenn Hills High School student was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27 after a school officer saw a weapon tucked inside his waistband.

Javar Myron Odom, 17, is charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds.

According to a report from the Richmond Board of Education Police Department, an officer saw "what appeared to be a black handgun tucked into the waistband of his pants while standing in the bus loading zone."

Assistant Principle Larry Dunn searched Odom and found a semi-automatic BB gun in his waistband and 1,000 BBs inside of his bookbag, according to the report.

Odom was transported to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center for booking.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: High school student charged with bringing BB gun to school