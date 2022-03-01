Glenn Jackson case continued to August of 2022

Mar. 1—A hearing for Glenn Jackson, 40, of Richmond has been continued until August 11, 2022.

Jackson — who stands accused of murdering his wife Ella Jackson in October 2019 — was scheduled to appear before Judge Brandy Brown in court on Tuesday, March 1.

However, Commonwealth Attorney Jennifer Smith received a note from her office that Jackson's attorney, Thomas Lyons of Lexington, was not aware court was in-person and that Lyons was ill and could not attend.

In addition, the commonwealth attorney's office is still waiting to receive some other items in discovery, according to Smith. For months batches of evidence have been sent to the lab and to her offices in "waves," or 20 items at a time, and is attributed to the high volume of physical evidence present in Jackson's case.

"We have one more small group to go (to the lab), and they are putting out a little at a time," Smith said before Judge Brown on Tuesday.

Smith said she expected her office would need a "couple months at best" before they would receive the final batch of evidence back from the lab.

However, if those items are received sooner than anticipated by the court, Jackson could be rescheduled to appear sooner.

Judge Brown then asked Smith if there had been other issues with Jackson — who remains on home incarceration at his Westwood Drive residence — adhering to his bond conditions, after he was previously found to be wandering around town whilst being monitored.

He was released on a $100,000 cash bond in October 2020 by Judge James Ishamel Jr. and placed on home incarceration. His attorney, Lyons, argued with strict COVID-19 restrictions, he was not able to review evidence with his client in the Madison County Detention Center where he was previously incarcerated.

The conditions of the bond included no violations of law in any respect, home incarceration with an ankle monitor with access to in-person conferencing with his attorney and doctor's visits, only sibling visitation at his home, no drug or alcohol abuse, random drug screenings, no direct or indirect contact with his six-year-old son, and to comply with all family court orders.

Story continues

At a previous pre-trial hearing in February 2021, Smith filed a motion to review the conditions after receiving information from the public that Jackson was walking to banks, talking to the public, and had reason to believe he was going to a Gulf Gas Station while being monitored on home incarceration.

In the motion, Counsel stated she saw Jackson out walking on Barnes Mill Road, stopping several times and "attempting to take photographs with his phone and at one point he stood in front of a residence, faced a house and waved his arms in an apparent attempt to get the attention of someone inside."

This prompted Judge Brown to tighten his HIC restrictions.

Since February 2021, Jackson has not been allowed to leave his home under any circumstances other than to meet with his attorney at his office. Also, Jackson must report to the HIC office 48 hours ahead of the time of his meeting, and the length of the meeting must be monitored by the attorney and HIC down to the minute.

In order to get to Lexington, Jackson is only allowed to fill up for gas at the Richmond Shell gas station on Exit 87 at 200 Eastern Bypass. He is not allowed inside and must pay at the pump.

Two court hearings to determine a trial were pushed all throughout 2021 citing reasons of the lack of evidence received through discovery in June of 2021, and not a large enough pool for a jury in August 2021.

Another hearing was scheduled for the middle of October, but was again pushed until 2022 because it was a not a specific hearing, or plea hearing. Jackson was again scheduled to appear again in court on Jan. 6, 2022. This however, did not take place and was continued until the date of March 1.

Jackson faces three charges, including murder (a capital offense), abuse of a corpse, and three counts of tampering with physical evidence. His wife, Ella Jackson, was reported missing in October of 2019 and Glenn Jackson was arrested for her murder in April of 2020. Ella Jackson's body was discovered and identified in May of that same year.