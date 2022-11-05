Glenn Jackson murder case continued to 2023

Nov. 5—Former Eastern Kentucky University professor Glenn Jackson, who is accused of slaying his wife Ella Jackson in October 2019, had his case management hearing in the Madison County Circuit Court continued. It is now set for Jan. 19, 2023.

The hearing had initially been set after for Nov. 4, 2022 after being continued from a date in August.

The conference had last been set for this March, but was continued to the August date after Thomas Lyons, Jackson's attorney, sent a note to Commonwealth Attorney Jennifer Smith that he was ill and could not attend court in person.

At that time, Smith said the commonwealth's office was also still waiting for evidence through discovery at the time. Due to the large amount of physical evidence, it had been sent to Smith's office in "waves" of 20 items at a time.

Jackson has been on home incarceration at his Westwood Drive residence since February of 2021. His bond conditions (he was released from the Madison County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond in October 2020) stipulate that he not break the law in any respect, remain in home incarceration with an ankle monitor, limit visits to his siblings, access of conferencing with his doctor and attorney, no drug or alcohol abuse with random drug screenings, no contact with his six-year-old son, and compliance with all family court orders.

He had been found wandering around town following his bail — Jackson was seen walking around Barnes Mill Road, talking to the public, and "attempting to take photographs with his phone and, at one point, he stood in front of a residence, faced a house and waved his arms in an apparent attempt to get the attention of someone inside."

Tips like these from the public caused Smith to file a motion to review his conditions in February 2021. His home incarceration conditions were tightened by Judge Brown afterward. Since then, Jackson has only been allowed to leave his home other than to meet with his attorney at his office. Also, Jackson must report to the Home Incarceration office 48 hours ahead of the time of his meeting, and the length of the meeting must be monitored by the attorney and home incarceration down to the minute.

To get to Lexington to meet with his attorney, Jackson is only allowed to get gas at a Shell Station on Exit 87 at 200 Eastern Bypass. He is not allowed inside the building and can only pay at the pump.

Hearings to determine the trial were repeatedly push through 2021 — with a lack of evidence received through discovery and issues finding a large enough jury pool causing the change of dates in the summer.

From there, a hearing was scheduled for mid October of 2021, but that was pushed back to January of 2022 due to it not being a specific hearing or plea hearing. It was once again pushed to March and then to the current date in August.

Jackson was arrested for the murder of his wife Ella Jackson in April of 2020. They shared a six-year-old son together. Ella Jackson initially went missing in October 2019, her body was found in May 2020.

Jackson has been charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and three counts of tampering with physical evidence.