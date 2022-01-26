Glenn Youngkin Set Up Tipline To Report Teachers And You Know What Pranksters Did Next

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) tipline to report what he describes as “divisive practices” in schools — such as the teaching of critical race theory ― has been hit with fake complaints.

Qasim Rashid, a Virginia-based lawyer and former Democratic congressional candidate, tweeted some of the taunting messages that people claim to have sent to a dedicated email address after he sarcastically told followers not to “make a mockery of this.”

GOP VA Governor just set up a tip line to report schools & teachers who teach about racism.



Email: helpeducation@governor.virginia.gov



Whatever you do, don't make a mockery of this with fake tips. That would be a terrible thing to do. RT so everyone knows NOT to send fake tips. — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) January 25, 2022

“Albus Dumbeldor was teaching that full blooded wizards discriminated against mudbloods!” read a “Harry Potter”-themed email reportedly sent to the tipline.

“Mrs. Krabappel and Principal Skinner were in the closet making babies and I saw one of the babies and the baby looked at me!” said another message, referencing “The Simpsons.”

You guys. I explicitly said to NOT send fake racism tips to helpeducation@governor.virginia.gov and in response you all send this, pictured below.🤔



So I repeat—do not use the below as a guide on how to send fake racism tips directly to the VA GOP Governor’s Office. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/kSliAwHsbO — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) January 25, 2022

It’s not the first time pranksters have overwhelmed a GOP reporting site, with similar action being taken against a Texas system to snitch on people who help others get abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Singer-songwriter John Legend, meanwhile, urged Black parents to flood the Virginia line “with complaints about our history being silenced.”

Black parents need to flood these tip lines with complaints about our history being silenced. We are parents too https://t.co/5cBdlahnyB — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 25, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

