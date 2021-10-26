Glenn Youngkin sits down with Lawrence Jones to discuss his campaign efforts in Virginia

Axios

Texas voters have eight proposed state constitutional amendments on the ballot this election season.Early voting ends Friday. Polls are open from 7am to 7 pm on Nov. 2. Why it matters: A majority of Texas voters must approve each amendment to the state’s constitution. The proposed additions were passed as bills during the latest legislative session. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Here's our guide to what you should expect to see on the ballot:Propositi