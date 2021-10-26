Glenn Youngkin sits down with Lawrence Jones to discuss his campaign efforts in Virginia
Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin discusses his plans for Virginia ahead of gubernatorial election, says 'I am for parents and students'
The former guy had a meltdown over his once-favorite network for running ads critical of him.
Photo Illustration Daily Beast/GettyPaul Gosar has been basically caught red-handed. According to bombshell reporting from Hunter Walker for Rolling Stone, the far-right Arizona congressman promised Jan. 6 rioters blanket “pardons.” Not only that, but according to Walker, he was so confident about those pardons he called them a “done deal.”Walker tells The New Abnormal host Molly Jong-Fast all about it in Tuesday’s episode, including his secret weapon for getting such big scoops: chiefs of staff
Former Bill Clinton campaign manager and Democratic strategist James Carville sent a tartly worded fundraising email to supporters of former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Monday, telling them, “I hate guys like Glenn Youngkin.”
Texas voters have eight proposed state constitutional amendments on the ballot this election season.Early voting ends Friday. Polls are open from 7am to 7 pm on Nov. 2. Why it matters: A majority of Texas voters must approve each amendment to the state’s constitution. The proposed additions were passed as bills during the latest legislative session. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Here's our guide to what you should expect to see on the ballot:Propositi
Former Gov. Eric Greitens is viewed by many Republicans as the candidate most likely to jeopardize a GOP-held Senate seat. Yet he’s leading in primary polls in Missouri.
The tabloid slammed Donald Trump’s eldest son for topping “sick GOP” taunts of Alec Baldwin following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
A number of Republican members of Congress named in a Rolling Stone report as being involved in planning the details of rallies and electoral certification objection on the day of Jan. 6 ahead of the riot at the U.S. Capitol building, either personally or through top staff members, are pushing back on or outright refuting the story.
Kirk Hartle claimed someone cast the ballot of his deceased wife. Prosecutors say it was him.
Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastA judge in Scotland will hold a two-day hearing this week that could end up forcing former President Donald Trump to go through something he dreads and has successfully avoided for years back home: a financial colonoscopy.Lord Sandison, the judge overseeing the case, will decide whether the Scottish government can use a new anti-money laundering tool to investigate how Trump suddenly came up with $60 million in cash to buy and establish the Trump
When Texas’ attorney general announced he was suing four swing states in a last-ditch attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election, lawyers in Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office scoffed.
Over three dozen Black leaders in Seattle, Washington are calling for mayoral candidate Lorena Gonzalez to pull a “morally disgusting” […] The post Seattle mayoral candidate called racist after new ad causes backlash appeared first on TheGrio.
This week marks the final days of early voting in Atlanta’s municipal election, and more than a dozen candidates are making their final push to win over voters. Nearly 16,000 people have already voted, according to Georgiavotes.com. Forty-eight percent of them are Black, and 40% of them are white. State of play: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday released its final poll ahead of Election Day. It shows City Council President Felicia Moore and former Mayor Kasim Reed in a statistical tie,
The founder of "Cowboys for Trump" may be moseying along on his lonesome.
ABC NewsThings got slightly tense between The View’s Sunny Hostin and guest host Gretchen Carlson on Monday when Hostin accused Carlson of sounding “very Republican” after the former Fox News anchor insisted she is actually an independent voter.Following Meghan McCain’s acrimonious departure from The View over the summer, the popular ABC daytime talk show has featured a series of rotating guest hosts to fill the conservative seat until they settle on a permanent co-host.Carlson, the longtime Fox
“Call me the white-knight hero here, talking [Trump] down from the more aggressive position,” after the election, right-wing attorney John Eastman claims.
"Apparently Phil's opponent says he didn't know it was a rally to overturn the results of the last election," Obama said. "He didn't know it? Come on!"
Two sources are communicating with House investigators and detailed a stunning series of allegations to Rolling Stone, including a promise of a “blanket pardon” from the Oval Office
Former President Donald Trump reportedly called into a “war room” at the Willard hotel in Washington, D.C., on the eve of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.
A Tennessee state senator and a Nashville social club owner were indicted on charges that they violated campaign finance laws by illegally concealing the transfer of $91,000 during the Republican lawmaker’s 2016 failed congressional campaign, federal investigators announced Monday. A federal grand jury in Nashville handed down the five-count indictment against state Sen. Brian Kelsey and Joshua Smith on Friday, the acting U.S. attorneys for the state's middle and western districts and an assistant attorney general from the federal Justice Department said in a news release. Kelsey responded defiantly, calling the charges a “political witch hunt."
After months of false starts and internal divisions, it appears that President Biden and Congressional Democrats are on the verge of agreeing to a spending package to address climate change, childcare, housing, paid family leave and to lower drug costs. The number currently being bandied about is somewhat less than $2 trillion, but what has changed notably is that the original, ambitious plans to pay for that spending with a range of higher taxes on individuals and corporations have been pared back considerably in the face of opposition from Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Substantial increases in corporate taxes, capital gains taxes and income taxes also may fall by the wayside.