Glenn Youngkin wins Virginia governor race; New Jersey governor race is still too close to call
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Republican Glenn Youngkin beat Democrat Terry McAuliffe to win the Virginia governor race, while the New Jersey governor race is still too close to call. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the races and what their outcomes mean for Republicans and Democrats.