With Glennon now concussed, Giants' issues at QB worsen

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The New York Giants arrived in Miami with a quarterback problem.

They left with two quarterback problems.

Not only is there no clarity on when starter Daniel Jones — who missed Sunday’s 20-9 loss to Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins with a neck injury — can return, but now his backup may be looking at an extended absence as well. Mike Glennon was diagnosed postgame with a concussion, the hardest hit on a day where the Giants took many in Miami.

“Look, I don’t know if you guys saw my high school quarterback tape, but I’m going to put it out there, emergency,” Giants safety Logan Ryan said. “A lot like Tua. I was a lefty, I can throw 2-yard passes to the left. I’m accurate, I’m smart. I’m going to put it out there. We’re going to do what we’ve got to do.”

Taking a jab at Tagovailoa might not have been necessary, after he completed 30 of 41 passes and threw for the game’s only two touchdowns. Then again, it got a laugh, which the Giants needed after a rough outcome got rougher with the news about Glennon’s concussion.

The only healthy quarterback on the roster by the time the Giants left the stadium was Jake Fromm, who was signed this past week as insurance and was most recently on the Buffalo practice squad. Fromm has yet to throw a pass in a regular-season NFL game.

“Just got to have a next-man-up mentality. ... We have to do a better job offensively,” Giants running back Saquon Barkley said.

Glennon started hot, completing his first eight passes. He was intercepted on the ninth and wound up connecting on just 15 of his final 36 throws. He finished 23 of 44 for 187 yards.

“I saw Mike do a lot of good things at the line of scrimmage, as far as identifying what the look was, facilitating the offense, getting the ball out,” Giants coach Joe Judge said. “I thought Mike did a good job of pushing the ball down the field early and being aggressive.”

It wasn’t even clear when Glennon could have sustained the concussion. He was sacked three times.

“I thought the Giants had a very good game plan,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said. “I thought they moved it on us. They played a tough, physical game. We knew it was going to be 60 minutes.”

Judge said after the game that he liked some of what he saw from the offense as well, even after a day where the Giants managed only 250 yards and fell to 4-8 on the season. All they managed for scoring was three field goals from Graham Gano.

“I saw a lot of players make a lot of big plays,” Judge said. “That’s what we’ve got to do. We have to get the ball in our players’ hands, let them extend plays and let them be explosive players. That’s our focus as a team.”

The question now becomes who’ll be throwing players the ball next week. The Giants are spending this coming week in Arizona, acclimating to West Coast life before facing the Los Angeles Chargers next weekend.

And the team will likely know more about Jones’ status Monday.

“All of our players will have that day after game checkup with the doctors. Daniel will be no different,” Judge said. “We’ll check with the doctors. They’ll continue with the progression. They’ll continue to evaluate him. If they deem that he’s ready to return for contact, then we’ll have him out there playing.”

If not, then who knows.

