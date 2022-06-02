Glenpool man accused of killing his wife, charged with first-degree murder

A Glenpool man has been taken into custody after deputies say he killed his wife.

Tulsa County deputies responded to an area near Bird Creek Monday afternoon. The caller said that a woman dived into the water and was unconscious.

Deputies found 41-year-old Michael Christopher Jimenez sitting with his wife, 40-year-old Erica Christine Jimenez. Erica had signs of trauma and died at a nearby hospital.

Investigators say that Jimenez had been severely beaten at another location before she was taken to Bird Creek.

Christopher Jimenez has been charged with first-degree murder.