What Is Glenveagh Properties PLC's (ISE:GVR) Share Price Doing?

Glenveagh Properties PLC (ISE:GVR), which is in the consumer durables business, and is based in Ireland, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the ISE over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Glenveagh Properties’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Glenveagh Properties worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 14.08% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Glenveagh Properties today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is €0.46, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Glenveagh Properties’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Glenveagh Properties generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Glenveagh Properties’s earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in GVR’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GVR, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

