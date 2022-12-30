Glenville man pleads guilt to criminal sexual conduct

Dec. 30—A 53-year-old Glenville man pleaded guilty Friday in Freeborn County District Court to criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13.

Charles Carl Yoder, had faced three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct-penetration-victim under 13, three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct-penetration-significant relationship, and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct-multiple acts over time.

In court on Friday he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct-significant relationship involving a person under 16. The charge includes multiple acts. As part of the plea agreement, all of the other counts will be dismissed.

Court documents allege the abuse took place over three years.

Yoder is slated to be sentenced April 10 and was ordered to complete a pre-sentence investigation and psychosexual evaluation.