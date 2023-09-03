Glenwood Avenue shooting
Glenwood Avenue shooting
Sportsbooks took a loss on Colorado's win Saturday.
The rest of the game was canceled following the shooting.
Hollins was one of two people wounded in the on-campus shooting that killed Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.
The cover of the UNC Chapel Hill newspaper "The Daily Tar Heel" made headlines this week. Here's why.
Last weekend’s deadly attack in Jacksonville, Fla., felt like whiplash for many Black Americans who say a trend of racist violence toward their community cannot be ignored.
Three Black people were killed in the shooting, which authorities say was a racially motivated hate crime.
No suspects have been named or apprehended in the shooting.
The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
New research gives insight into how likely a state is to experience a mass school shooting.
As businesses brace for a slowing global economy, they are seeking avenues to streamline budgets, including trimming their SaaS expenses. FlashIntel claims to support the end-to-end sales cycle -- from lead intelligence, sales engagement, email verification and mailbox warmup to auto-dialing. FlashIntel recently closed a $10 million seed funding round from investors including Celtic House Venture Partners, UpHonest Capital and Hat-Trick Capital.
The four-time All-American is expected to make a full recovery.
The "Sopranos" actor spoke about the challenges surrounding scenes he did with actress Drea de Matteo.
Wade lands at an intersection of a historical player with undeniable bona fides while also managing to be a tantalizing “what if” figure.
On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo's Vincent Goodwill welcomes in SNY's Chelsea Sherrod to take a closer look at the New York Knicks and determine if more playoff wins are ahead for the squad...or if a second-round exit is their ceiling.
Every piece of the East Coast super-team is purposeful from 1 to 11. Though some believed the three new pieces meant Ionescu would need to shoot less, her ability to hit from deep is critical to New York’s success.
Tesla this year has dropped the starting price of the Model X to $79,990 — a $41,000 reduction from the start of the year — to get federal tax credits.
"I didn't even know this was a thing..."
A New York City woman shared a homemade remedy for cockroaches. The post New York City woman shares natural hack to keep cockroaches away appeared first on In The Know.
The first Toyota Century SUV will make its debut on September 6 with a luxurious interior, hybrid power, and a stately-looking exterior design.
We check-in to see how our hybrid minivan is doing over the long-term when it comes to fuel economy.