Glenwood woman pays $45,000 in restitution, to serve 5 years of probation for swindling Brooten Commercial Club

Aug. 26—ST. CLOUD — A Glenwood woman was given a stayed 27-month prison sentence, five years of probation and ordered to pay $44,863 in restitution Wednesday in Stearns County District Court for stealing more than $100,000 from her former employer.

Jana Mae Zenner, 39, appeared remotely before Eighth Judicial District Judge Nathaniel Welte after she pleaded guilty in May to felony theft by swindle.

Judge Welte also sentenced Zenner to four days in jail but gave her credit for four days already served. She was also ordered to pay $145 in fines and fees.

Zenner was charged with swindling the Brooten Commercial Club of more than $100,000 and using the money to prop up her own businesses.

"I'm sorry for what I did," Zenner said in court Wednesday, adding that she was embarrassed to be there.

As part of the plea agreement, Zenner paid $45,000 in restitution to Stearns County before her Wednesday sentencing. Of that amount, $30,706 will go to pay a victim in another felony theft by swindle case in which Zenner pleaded guilty to taking nearly $50,000 from a man in his 80s.

Zenner's lawyer, Paul Engh, of Minneapolis, said the $45,000 Zenner paid came from family loans.

Judge Welte said in court that he stayed Zenner's sentence partially because she came up with the restitution before sentencing and that felony swindle by theft carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

"I'm giving you a break," Welte said in court.

Zenner, a former chief executive of the Brooten Commercial Club, is accused of manipulating charitable gambling games and proceeds to swindle about $136,000 from the club, according to the criminal complaint in court files. The theft is estimated to have taken place between May 2016 and December 2018.

Three state agencies were involved in the investigation after alleged irregularities were found in the club's gambling — the Gambling Control Board, Department of Revenue and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, according to court records.

Story continues

See related:

* Glenwood woman pleads guilty to swindling nearly $49,000 from elderly man

* Glenwood woman charged in two swindling schemes

*

Glenwood woman pleads guilty Monday to stealing from Brooten Commercial Club in second swindling case against her

In December 2018, Revenue Department investigators found that 192 pull tab games were unaccounted for.

In January 2019, the new gambling manager allegedly told an investigator that she had found the club was not using internal controls to protect its finances. The manager said she felt Zenner was trying to insert herself back in the gambling operation and had been reluctant to turn over keys to the secure storage room for games.

After she demanded the keys, the manager said, she allegedly found only 11 games when there should have been 160.

The manager also found $25,000 missing from the club's bank account and learned the club had failed to pay rent to several local businesses, according to court records.

When interviewed, Zenner allegedly admitted that she began stealing pull tab money in fall 2017 and did so until audits started in 2018. She said she hadn't kept records but estimated she had stolen from $30,000 to $50,000.

A thorough audit found that the missing money in net receipts totaled nearly $136,000.

According to court records, she said unplayed games in the storage unit were actually played games, and she had kept the proceeds and destroyed records. Zenner also used packaging supplies and stickers she printed to camouflage her repackaging of games.

Zenner allegedly told investigators she had burned the repackaged games.

According to court records, Zenner said she had taken the money to keep her Brooten businesses afloat.