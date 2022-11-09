GLG (ASX:GLE) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at GLG (ASX:GLE) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for GLG:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$9.2m ÷ (US$147m - US$72m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, GLG has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Luxury industry average of 11%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for GLG's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how GLG has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From GLG's ROCE Trend?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at GLG. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 12%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 27% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at GLG thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Another thing to note, GLG has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 49%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

What We Can Learn From GLG's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that GLG is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with a respectable 23% awarded to those who held the stock over the last year, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

GLG does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

