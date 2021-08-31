GLG Corp Ltd's (ASX:GLE) 26% Dip In Price Shows Sentiment Is Matching Earnings

The GLG Corp Ltd (ASX:GLE) share price has fared very poorly over the last month, falling by a substantial 26%. Of course, over the longer-term many would still wish they owned shares as the stock's price has soared 126% in the last twelve months.

Since its price has dipped substantially, given close to half the companies in Australia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 18x, you may consider GLG as a highly attractive investment with its 6.2x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

For instance, GLG's receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. It might be that many expect the disappointing earnings performance to continue or accelerate, which has repressed the P/E. However, if this doesn't eventuate then existing shareholders may be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for GLG, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, GLG would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 40% decrease to the company's bottom line. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 5.6% overall. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Weighing that medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 18% shows it's an unpleasant look.

In light of this, it's understandable that GLG's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Key Takeaway

Shares in GLG have plummeted and its P/E is now low enough to touch the ground. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that GLG maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its sliding earnings over the medium-term, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

It is also worth noting that we have found 6 warning signs for GLG (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you need to take into consideration.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

