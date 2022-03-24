Gliding Stars hosting comeback ice skating show March 26

Associated Press

Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin said Wednesday that he has attempted to apologize to a TCU dance team member after a video widely circulated on social media showed the Pac-12 player of the year possibly making contact with her after the Wildcats' second-round victory. Mathurin didn't say what response, if any, he got from an email he sent through the TCU athletic department when trying to relay his apology. Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement earlier Wednesday that Mathurin didn't recall any contact.