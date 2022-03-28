'A glimpse into the bad past': Panama City Beach businesses shut doors amid spring break chaos

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Restaurant owner Dave Trepanier, who has lived in Bay County for the past 15 years, described this weekend as "a glimpse into the bad past" of Panama City Beach, which once was known for the tens of thousands of party-crazed tourists it attracted every year during Spring Break.

During a chaotic Saturday night and Sunday evening, officers with the Beach Police Department, Panama City Police Department, Bay County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol confiscated 75 illegal guns and arrested more than 160 people. During a Monday press conference, the police brass showed an assortment of seized weapons that ranged from pistols to shotguns to semi-automatic rifles.

Trepanier said he, his staff and their customers at his upscale Firefly in the Shoppes at Edgewater plaza spent practically the entire weekend grappling with unruly crowds set on creating chaos in Panama City Beach.

"I've been here when Spring Break was a bunch of good college kids (who) got a little crazy, but there weren't any guns and there wasn't any violence, and then we had those several bad years (where there was) that real bad element of people coming here who weren't spring breakers, but people looking to prey on spring breakers," he said. "That's what this (was). It was nothing to do with Spring Break."

Trepanier noted that at about 7 p.m. Saturday, local law enforcement officials asked him to consider closing early so they could close portions of surrounding roads and redirect traffic out of the area.

It was at that time the parking lot of the Shoppes at Edgewater was "so jammed full of these idiots," he said.

"We went ahead and fed the people who were already in the restaurant, and then we started calling everybody who had later reservations and told them we (needed) to close for safety concerns," Trepanier said. "The sad thing about it was we had people who had prom reservations ... birthday reservations (and) anniversary reservations that we had to cancel just because of the lunacy that was going on."

The business then tried have normal business hours on Sunday, but with crowds still raging and portions of Front Beach Road closed, access to the restaurant was limited.

Trepanier said he decided to wrap up for the night at about 5:30 p.m.

"There was really no way to get to us, other than by foot," he said. "When your customers can't get to you because the roads are blocked off because there's a crime scene, there's not a whole heck of a lot you can do."

Kyle Volkov, owner of Axe Throwing PCB, which also is in the Shoppes at Edgewater plaza, said he decided to close his business on Saturday night as well. It then remained open on Sunday.

Like Trepanier, Volkov said the weekend was a reminder on why PCB officials have worked tirelessly during the past decade to rebrand the area into a family-friendly destination, and not a hotspot for lawless and rowdy tourists.

"It's not the right direction to move," Volkov said of the past weekend. "I saw the old Spring Break, and I've seen the new Spring Break, (which was better until Saturday night)."

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Spring break chaos: Panama City Beach businesses close due to crime