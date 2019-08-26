How Do Glintt - Global Intelligent Technologies, S.A.’s (ELI:GLINT) Returns Compare To Its Industry?

Today we'll evaluate Glintt - Global Intelligent Technologies, S.A. (ELI:GLINT) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Glintt - Global Intelligent Technologies:

0.039 = €4.6m ÷ (€176m - €60m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Glintt - Global Intelligent Technologies has an ROCE of 3.9%.

See our latest analysis for Glintt - Global Intelligent Technologies

Is Glintt - Global Intelligent Technologies's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Glintt - Global Intelligent Technologies's ROCE is meaningfully below the IT industry average of 13%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Independently of how Glintt - Global Intelligent Technologies compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~1.8% available in government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

Glintt - Global Intelligent Technologies reported an ROCE of 3.9% -- better than 3 years ago, when the company didn't make a profit. That implies the business has been improving. You can see in the image below how Glintt - Global Intelligent Technologies's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

ENXTLS:GLINT Past Revenue and Net Income, August 26th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Glintt - Global Intelligent Technologies is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Glintt - Global Intelligent Technologies's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Glintt - Global Intelligent Technologies has total liabilities of €60m and total assets of €176m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 34% of its total assets. Glintt - Global Intelligent Technologies has a medium level of current liabilities (boosting the ROCE somewhat), and a low ROCE.