Glitch causing unmailed Nevada ballots to show up as counted

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A technical issue was causing primary mail-in ballots across Nevada to show as counted when voters had not mailed their ballots or voted at all, the Nevada Secretary of State’s office confirmed Monday to 8 News Now.

President Joe Biden won the Nevada Democratic presidential primary earlier this month. The Republican side went to “none of these candidates” without former President Donald Trump on the ballot. Trump later won the party-sanctioned caucus.

County clerks had mailed ballots for the primaries to those registered as Democrat or Republican and who requested them or had not opted out. Over the weekend, several people emailed 8 News Now, saying though they never voted by mail or voted in the primary at all, the state’s online system showed their ballot was counted.

“On Sunday, February 18, the Secretary of State’s Office became aware of possible technical issues related to the vote history of individuals who did not participate in the Presidential Preference Primary,” a spokesperson said. “Elections and IT staff began working on the issue immediately, and met with county clerks and registrars this morning. We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and will provide further updates as we can.”

The technical glitch does not alter the primary results.

Nevada is one of several states with universal mail balloting. Voters can choose to vote in person or by mail early or in person on Election Day. Registered voters can also opt out of receiving a mail-in ballot if they wish.

Voters can review their voting history on the secretary of state’s website and also opt in or opt out of voting by mail.

Trump was not on the Republican primary ballot as Nevada GOP leadership had said only the caucus winner would receive delegates, which would go toward the national nominating convention.

